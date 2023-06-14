“I have no evidence against the army officers I accused of planning my murder,” says Imran Khan





Islamabad, Pakistan: I have no evidence against army officers whom I have accused of planning my murder.

This was told by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which is investigating his allegations against a serving Major General of Pakistan for (allegedly) planning to kill Imran Khan.

According to available information, the former prime minister claimed that someone told him that Major General Faisal Naseer planned to kill him. When Imran Khan was asked to share the name of the person who told him about this alleged planning, Imran Khan informed JIT that he had forgotten the name of the person who shared this information.

Sources also claimed that JIT showed excerpts of his statements/speech in which he accused the army general of planning his murder. Imran Khan has confirmed that his statements/speeches provided to him are authentic.

The JIT asked why he mentioned the name of DG ISI in his videos. They also asked if he had met a senior military official, whom he called Dirty Harry (the diction he coined for the army general to accuse him of in the past). Imran Khan replied that he had never met him. Sources claimed that Imran had been in contact with retired army officials and that they might be the people Imran Khan was referring to in the past and that someone told him that he was planning to kill him, but now Khan avoids sharing his name.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan held a press conference during which he confirmed that Imran Khan had not produced substantiated evidence in support of the allegations he had made against the leaders. military for planning his murder and that he had also forgotten the name of the person who revealed it. this planning to him.

It can be mentioned that a case had been filed at Ramna Police Station in Islamabad against Imran Khan for accusing army officers and forming conspiracy theories to defame the Pakistani army. A JIT had been set up to investigate these allegations and this was the first time members of the JIT had questioned him and he produced no evidence and even the name of the person who Imran Khan said told him that the Pakistani army hatched a plot. to assassinate him.

