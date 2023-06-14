



Babar Azam can easily defeat Virat Kohli: Imran Khan (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has expressed his belief that Babar Azam, the current Pakistan captain, has the potential to surpass the achievements of India’s star batsman Virat Kohli. Imran, who himself led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup, considers Babar a very talented player capable of achieving great success in his career.

While Virat Kohli currently holds a substantial lead over Babar Azam in terms of international runs, with 25,322 runs in 497 matches and 75 centuries compared to Babar’s 12,270 runs in 251 matches and 30 centuries, Imran Khan believes that Babar has the talent and consistency to surpass Kohli’s accomplishments.

In an interview with a local sports journalist, Imran Khan said: “I haven’t followed recent cricket closely, but I firmly believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same elite category. Babar Azam can easily to surpass Virat Kohli; he is exceptional from what I have observed.”

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli showed his formidable form, scoring 639 points in 14 matches, including two centuries. Likewise, Babar Azam enjoyed a successful phase of his career, racking up 276 runs in five ODIs, including a century and two half centuries, leading Pakistan to a 4-1 series win over New Zealand.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness the clash between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in the highly anticipated Asian Cup 2023 and the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled for later this year.

