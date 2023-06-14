APBN/APBD funds are primarily spent on official travel DW 14.06.2023





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that there are many budgeting methods for state and regional budgets which are not correct. In fact, Jokowi said, billions of rupees have been spent on business trips for absurd things. This was conveyed by Jokowi during the opening of the National Coordination Meeting for Internal Government Oversight, at the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP), East Jakarta, on Wednesday (14/6 /2023). Jokowi first cautioned against using APBN and APBD budgets which were not optimal. “Earlier, Pak Ateh, the head of BPKP, said that many of our APBNs and APBDs have the potential to be suboptimal. I must remind everyone, both centrally and regionally, to use this that’s called a budget because 43% is not a small number. It’s just the way to budget. A lot is not true,” Jokowi said. Jokowi: Funds are running out for absurd things” Jokowi gave an example of using the budget which he felt was not correct. He revealed that out of the IDR 10 billion budget for stunting, IDR 5 billion was used for official travel and meetings. “For example, there is a stunting budget, IDR 10 billion, try to check exactly what the IDR 10 billion is for. Don’t imagine later buying eggs, buying milk, buying protein, buying vegetables IDR 10 billion Take a look at the details I was just last week Then I checked the APBD from the Minister of Interior let me see Rp 10 billion for stunting Check. Business trips Rp. 3 billion, meetings Rp. 3 billion, strengthening the development of anything blah blah Rp. 2 billion, which is really to buy eggs There is no Rp. 2 billion said Jokowi in surprise. Jokowi regretted the use of the budget which did not reach the objective. He also requested that the budgeting method of the APBN and the APBD be modified. “It’s in the APBD, I don’t need to mention which district. For MSME development, the total budget is Rp 2.5 billion. Rp 2.5 billion is for micro development. -small businesses. 2.5 billion Rp. . 1.9 billion is for fees and business trips. Continue here and there, that’s it. Later, the rest Rp. 0.6 billion, Rp 600 million will keep going around in circles Empowerment, development, nonsense terms, no “It’s for working capital, to buy production machinery, for marketing, yes, MSME development should be like that. For trade shows, of course,” he explained. The use of the budget must be for concrete things” Jokowi also asked the BPKP to direct regional and central governments, BUMN and ministries/agencies to orient the use of the budget towards results. The use of the budget, he said, must be allocated to concrete issues. “And that’s the big duty of the BPKP here. As soon as it can turn around 80 of which for concrete, 20 of them for honoraria, official travel, meetings, that’s new. APBN budgets and APBD are productive. Because the BPKP hands reach provinces, districts and cities “It means they can monitor, can supervise, can lead. And those who are not central, not provincial, city and district with the BPKP are afraid. Segen and fear. Use this for the good of the country,” Jokowi concluded. Read articles Detik News more “Jokowi reveals billions of budget but for official trips and absurd things “. (resume)

