Still looking for a Father's Day gift? Ties are always a good choice. If you're some autocratic prime minister of the People's Republic of China, freedom of speech for your people would also be nice.

Asian policy expert Jerome A. Cohens The pre-Dads Day editorial recounts the curious case of how Xi Jinping revered his father, the first-generation communist leader, but refused to emulate him.

Here, the communist leader could hide the impact of Xi Zhongxun. The elder Xi was a (relatively) outspoken defender of free speech, maneuvering to protect rights and even specifically encouraging dissent against himself. Young Xi, despite his filial piety, did little to honor this legacy.

Cohen explains that many in China probably have ideas about why. It’s a shame that Xi Jinping makes it so difficult to share them.

However, not all of us get rid of the political content of our education. Data Chronicler David Byler recently jumped in numbers that suggest the political memory of each generation’s formative years often stays with them throughout their lives.

Think of the kids whose political awakening was Ronald Reagans Morning in America now in his 50s and early 60s or current 30s who saw late-term George W. Bush give way to Barack Obama; they bias Republicans and Democrats, respectively.

(It’s not just a function of age, either. The Kennedy generation is somewhat more liberal than the Reagan generation, despite more than a decade difference.)

For those keeping score at home, David writes that this is great news for Democrats. But he also has a way for Republicans to turn things around.

But his emails? Puh-leeze.

There’s an old legal chestnut that you hammer the law if the facts aren’t on your side, the facts if the law isn’t on your side, and the table if neither is on your side. East.

Journalist Gene Robinson fear that on former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment, Republicans could hurt themselves by kicking furniture.

Gene writes that none of the GOP defenses make sense. Take the accusation that this accusation does not rise to the level of prosecuting a former president. First, Gene cites a similar document case that the DOJ just brought up; second, a past POTUS should be held, if applicable, at a more rigorous standard, no less.

Associate Editor Ruth Mark releases another line of attack: no, this case does not at all resemble his emails.

The argument that prosecutors have been more lenient with Hillary Clinton than Trump when it comes to handling the documents is totally false, Ruth writes. She goes over the critical differences between the cases, but perhaps the quickest summary comes from James Comey.

While FBI Director Comey said no reasonable prosecutor would press charges against Clinton; Ruth says no reasonable prosecutor would fail against Trump.

Journalist Greg Sargent also noted some tortured tusks, but paused to wonder how gymnastic they could be. The MAGA team in the House has levers to pull to block Trump’s lawsuits, but will GOP moderates agree to align themselves so firmly against the rule of law?

Hunter: Journalist jennifer rubin writes that Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who has already botched a Trump documents case, should not preside over this trial.

Bonus hunter: humor columnist Alexandra Petri distills the defenses into the silly premise underlying them all: if the consequences exist, we don’t have a republic.

From Leana wishes column on how the health effects persist even after the smoke clears, can someone please keep an eye on the east coast?

Leana works on a whole list of bodily issues that can arise after breathing smoke into the air. A Montana study showed that extra summer smoke means a worse flu season the next winter. High concentrations of particles correlate with lung cancer, brain cancer, and even covid susceptibility.

It’s something doctors must learn to treat and a condition policymakers must learn to prevent.

Hunter: Another problem that all doctors should learn to treat? Addiction. Doctors Patrice A. Harris, Josiah D.Rich And Joshua M. Sharfstein write that a solid education should start in medical school without exception.

Washington politicians are calling on China to set up a spy station in Cuba to monitor the United States. But maybe China should have a little spying, like a treat.

After all, the columnist Maximum start writes, Washington has long recognized that nations have a right to spy on each other. We spy on just about everyone, including China. Heck, in the 1970s we set up stations in China spy on the Soviets.

Max makes a strong case for not fighting this fight and potentially messing up US-Cuban relations down the road when, well, everyone else is spying.

Speaking of Cuba, the case of opposition leader Oswaldo Pays 2012 is far from over, the Editorial Committee said.

Ron DeSantis’ strategy of running Trump’s right is risky, columnist Henry Olsen writing. But it could work.

Journalist Megan McArdle explains how there may not be a legal crypto exchange in the United States?

