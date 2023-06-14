The Prime Minister’s program explained

Narendra Modi will travel to the United States next week. This will be his first state visit to the country where he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden. File Photo/PTI

This is a big geopolitical year for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ upcoming trip to the United States is one of the most important diplomatic visits of 2023. The Prime Minister will visit the United States from June 21 to June 24 for what is its first official state. visit to the country.

As President Joe Biden himself said, everyone across the country wants to meet the Prime Minister of India. It is therefore not surprising that Modi has a busy schedule during his visits to Washington and New York.

We take a look at what the Prime Minister will do in the United States and who will he meet.

Yoga Day in New York: June 21

The Prime Minister will reach New York on June 20 and is expected to be met by a group of American Indians at Andrews Air Force Base.

On June 21, Modi will lead an International Yoga Day ceremony at the United Nations Secretariat. Can there be a better ambassador for the traditional Indian practice, now embraced by millions around the world, than Modi?

The leader is a well-known yoga practitioner and has led India’s Yoga Day celebrations since 2015. A few months after Modi came to power on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day. .

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, said in an interview with YEARS, International Yoga Day which came into force I believe in 2015 was supported by 175 countries very very quickly. I think everyone in the world has come up to the board and understood what an important and joyous day it is when you look at the international calendar.

He said Modi had pushed for international recognition of yoga and supported the International Day and therefore the Prime Minister leading the yoga session at the UN Secretariat would be a big deal.

Modi will be joined by several of America’s top Indians at the United Nations complex in New York.

Bilateral and State Dinner in Washington: June 22

The Prime Minister will then fly to Washington and on the morning of June 22, he will receive an official welcome on the South Lawn of the White House with a 21-gun salute. More than 7,000 American Indians will gather to witness it.

Modi and Biden will hold a bilateral meeting, which is expected to focus on the defense and technology partnership between the two countries and climate change. Delegation talks and press statements by two leaders will follow.

In the afternoon, Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time, only the first Indian leader to do so. He will share his vision for India’s future and talk about the global challenges facing the two countries, according to top Congress leaders.

Modi first addressed the US Congress during his visit in June 2016.

The day will conclude with a State Dinner, hosted for the Prime Minister by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The event will bring together prominent Americans and Native Americans.

A state dinner, always the social highlight of a state visit, is meticulously planned, often months in advance. The menu generally features dishes and wines that reflect the culinary traditions of the guests of honor, but with an American twist. It represents friendship between the host nations and the guests of honor, says the US State Department’s Bureau of Global Public Affairs (BGPA).

Lunch at the US State Department, meeting with the CEOs: June 23

On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will attend a lunch hosted by the US State Department. He will be joined by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The Prime Minister will also deliver a speech at an event organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, an independent non-profit organization in Washington DC. America’s top CEOs and prominent executives will be in attendance. Modi could also arrange a meeting with a select group of CEOs.

The Indian leader is expected to address the Indian diaspora at an event at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington. The participants will be doctors, hoteliers, lawyers and businessmen of Indian origin, according to a report published in YEARS.

Modi is expected to deliver various other speeches during his visit which will highlight India’s success story, economic growth, digital payment infrastructure and the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Diaspora event, the Prime Minister is expected to fly away.

With contributions from agencies

