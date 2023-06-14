Privileges Committee signs Boris Johnson Partygate report | Boris Johnson

A long-awaited report which will find Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate has been approved by the Privileges Committee, marking the end of a year-long inquiry which saw him walk out of the Commons furious at its findings .

Seven MPs from the cross-party group, which has a Conservative majority and a Labor chairman, held several meetings on Tuesday and endorsed the report around 7 p.m., the Guardian said.

A damning assessment of Johnson’s pledge that no Covid rules were broken and claims he was repeatedly assured that gatherings adhered to the rules is set to be released on Thursday morning.

Johnson cannot be suspended from parliament, a punishment he was likely to face because he announced he was resigning last Friday and officially left the House of Commons on Monday.

However, the privileges committee is keen to make sure he doesn’t get away with it unscathed. He is likely to recommend that he be barred from receiving the pass offered to most former MPs granting him privileged access to the Westminster estate.

Such a decision would be up to House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, but there is precedent. A group of independent experts made the same recommendation about John Bercow in their report on his bullying which was published after his resignation as an MP.

The Commons declined to comment, but in a statement on Tuesday, Johnson had submitted a letter making further representations at 11:57 p.m. the previous night, which he was working on quickly.

Once a select committee report is signed, a large logistical operation takes place to print copies and schedule its publication.

Government insiders and committee sources said they wanted to ensure the report was released around 10.30am Thursday, when Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt will deliver a statement on the week’s business .

It is up to her to announce the timing of the vote on the report, as MPs must agree to a report for it to officially come into effect.

The vote is set to take place next Monday as Downing Street hopes to settle the issue as soon as possible, given that the row over Partygate has been going on for 18 months.