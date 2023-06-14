US says it is aware of military trials in Pakistan following May 9 protests and urges authorities to respect democratic values





Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department. ANI

The United States said on Tuesday that Washington was aware of reports of civilians who will be tried by military tribunals for allegedly participating in the May 9 protests in Pakistan, adding that the United States continued to urge Pakistani authorities to respect democratic principles and the rule of law for all. the people as enshrined in the constitution.

Asked about the situation in Pakistan, where 5,000 people, including politicians, are in jail and Supreme Court orders are being flouted, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “We are aware of reports of civilians who will be tried by the military for their alleged involvement in the May 9 protest.

“We continue, as we have done in the past, to urge the Pakistani authorities to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law for all, as enshrined in the country’s constitution. And we regularly discuss human rights, democracy, security, protection of journalists and respect for the rule of law with Pakistani officials at the highest level. This remains a priority for the United States,” he added.

On June 12, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution calling for swift action against the May 9 rioters under the Army Act, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif introduced the resolution, which demanded that those responsible for the May 9 events be prosecuted under military law while respecting human rights.

The text of the resolution states that on May 9, a gang and its leaders crossed all borders carrying out attacks on military installations, causing irreparable damage to state institutions and the country. Accordingly, the resolution urges that all of these items be dealt with in accordance with the law and the Constitution, according to The Express Tribune.

According to the resolution, no violation of human rights took place during the action against disbelievers and criminals. The resolution also states that the military has the power to respond to attacks on military installations around the world and that all those involved must be punished for their conduct under the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Khawaja Asif said proceedings to be heard under Article 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) will be handled appropriately. Those who targeted fighter jets and attacked the Bala Hisar fort, on the other hand, will face charges under the Army Law.

On May 9, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, was arrested at the High Court in Islamabad in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander and state properties were damaged in Pakistan. The Pakistani army called the day a “dark chapter” in the country’s history and pledged to bring to justice all those involved in the vandalism.

