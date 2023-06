Turkish leader says his economic views are the same but he will accept finance minister’s approach

ISTANBUL– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his economic policies had not changed, but he suggested in comments published Wednesday that his finance minister would have leeway to move away from an unconventional approach that many have accused of aggravating the cost of living crisis. Erdogan, who was re-elected for a third term last month, appointed Mehmet Simsek, an internationally renowned banker who once served in cabinet, as treasury and finance minister. He also chose Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former US-based bank executive, to lead the central bank, the first woman to hold the post. While the appointments marked a shift in the longtime Turkish leader’s views on how to stimulate the economy, continued uncertainty over Erdogan’s position and an apparent attempt to ease government controls on foreign exchange have led the Turkish currency to plunge to record lows against the US dollar last week. . Erdogan said he accepted Simseks’ demand for a new economic program, but his personal stance on keeping interest rates low amid rising inflation was unchanged. Some of our friends shouldn’t fall into the mistake of (asking) Will the President make a serious change (regarding) interest rate policy? I remain in the same position, Erdogan said while returning from a state visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday. We agreed that (Simsek) would take the necessary action quickly and effortlessly with the central bank. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency and other media reported his comments on Wednesday. Critics blame the cost of living crisis on Erdogan’s unorthodox interest rate policy, which flies in the face of conventional economic thinking that raising rates will fight inflation. Central banks elsewhere, including the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have raised borrowing costs to depress consumer price spikes. Asked if appointing Erkans as the new governor of the Central Bank of Turkey was his idea, Erdogan said Simsek introduced him to the idea. We thought we would have a female administrator for the central bank for once and we took that step. Of course, we told him our expectations, he said. We hope that with these measures, neither our Treasury and Finance Minister nor our central bank will let us down, he added. Erkan replaced Sahap Kavcioglu, who as banking governor has overseen a series of rate cuts since 2021. She served as chief executive of investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and worked at San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, serving as co-CEO for six months in 2021. JPMorgan Chase took over the bankrupt bank after that US regulators seized it in May. .

