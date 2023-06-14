China signs ‘strategic partnership’ with PA as it expands presence in Middle East

Chinese honor guards prepare for the arrival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING — China said on Wednesday it had established a strategic partnership with the Palestinian Authority during a visit to Beijing by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The announcement marked a new step in China’s drive to gain political and economic influence in the Middle East, where it competes with the United States.

China seeks energy resources and markets for its military and civilian exports while promoting its version of authoritarian rule as part of a common challenge with Russia to the Western-led democratic world order.

Beijing has long maintained diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority and has appointed a special envoy to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials. But his experience in the region is mostly limited to construction, manufacturing and other economic projects.

Abbas was welcomed with full military honors at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

We are good friends and partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who heads the ruling Communist Party, told Abbas at the start of their meeting. We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.

“China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian problem as soon as possible,” he said.

Xi called the strategic partnership an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations, but its financial details were not immediately disclosed.

Abbas said his administration was eager to strengthen cooperation with China under his initiative and to secure investments.

We particularly appreciate the commitment of the Chinese side to fund a number of development projects presented by Palestine. We wish the rapid dispatch of technical delegations to implement these projects, he said.

China relies on such partnerships to strengthen its diplomatic posture and give major Chinese companies a boost when negotiating infrastructure deals in line with the government’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has left many troubled countries heavily indebted to Chinese banks.

China has also sought close ties with Israel to expand its diplomatic presence and gain access to high technology.

Abbas’s visit follows China’s hosting of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Middle Eastern rivals and a strengthening of China’s position In the region.

The Riyadh-Tehran rapprochement is seen as a diplomatic victory for China, as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as slowly withdrawing from the wider region.