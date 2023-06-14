President Joko Widodo promises to vote for Putri Ariani in America’s Got Talent in August





RBG.ID – President Joko Widodo has promised to participate in the vote for Putri Ariani in the next round which will begin in August 2023. Jokowi also invited her Instagram followers to vote for Putri Ariani on America’s Got Talent. “Start voting later so I’ll join later. I’m cawe-cawe. Pretty much 53 million (Instagram followers),” he said. Also Read: Putri Ariani Admits His Cell Phone Died Because of Instagram Notifications That Hit 10 Million “Later, the princess will be even more enthusiastic, sir, to introduce it to America,” Putri Ariani said. On the occasion of Putri Ariani’s visit to the State Palace on Wednesday (14/6), she and President Joko Widodo held a brief press conference and answered a number of questions regarding the preparations for the next round in August and his experience when he appeared yesterday. President Joko Widodo admitted that he was not strong enough to finish watching Putri Ariani’s performance because of the girl’s soul. The president also praised Putri’s way of singing which was different as she brought her own message to convey her message. Also Read: President Invites Princess Ariani to State Palace, Offers ‘Sangu’ Savings to US This girl’s talent is certainly very appropriate to appear during the celebration of Indonesia’s Independence Day on August 17th. However, Putri Ariani’s appearance schedule on America’s Got Talent also took place in the same month. When asked if Putri would be invited, President Joko Widodo endeavored on August 17 to invite Putri to appear at the Palace, on the condition that it would not interfere with his preparations. The president prefers women to appear in the event. Also read: Princess Ariani is moved to be congratulated by President Jokowi: ‘I hope it can be useful for others’ “I think there are many opportunities, as Putri testifies. He is a great inspiration for young Indonesians. There is no barrier. If you have a strong will, you are ready to work hard,” said President Joko Widodo. Also in conclusion, Putri expressed his hopes to President Joko Widodo: “Keep supporting, sir, so that Putri can make the name of the nation proud on the world stage and that friends who are like Putri too, other friends can follow in Putri’s footsteps. “ Discover other interesting stories about Google News.

