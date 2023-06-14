Trump surrenders to face federal charges of mishandling government secrets





MIAMI, Fla. (AFP) – Donald Trump surrendered on Tuesday to face federal charges of mishandling US government secrets – the latest and most serious in a series of investigations threatening his bid to win back the White House.

Security was tight around the downtown Miami federal courthouse, where Trump was set to plead not guilty in the first federal criminal case filed against a former US president.

“One of the saddest days in our country’s history. We are a nation in decline,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform as he was led into court, repeating his regular accusation of “witch hunts!

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered nearby ahead of the 3 p.m. court appearance, some wearing “Make America Great Again” baseball caps and one with a sign reading “Indict Jack Smith,” making reference to the special prosecutor who laid the charges.

A court source said Trump would be treated like the other defendants. His fingerprints will be taken digitally and a photo of him will be uploaded to court records but will not be made public.

Police, some on horseback and on bicycles, were out in force, prepared for protests and the possibility of unrest, but the atmosphere was festive with a local radio station playing Cuban salsa music.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Trump, who made the 25-minute trip from his Doral golf course to the courthouse in a motorcade of at least six black SUVs, earlier lashed out at Smith on Truth Social, calling the prosecutor a “thug ” and “crazy”.

Trump supporters gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse ahead of the impeachment of former US President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida on June 13, 2023. (Giorgio Viera/AFP)

Trump faces 31 counts of unlawful possession of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, conspiracy to obstruct justice, misrepresentation and other offences.

The Republican said he would plead not guilty but would make no statement from the courthouse after the hearing.

“I’ll just say not guilty,” Trump told conservative radio host Howie Carr Monday night. “I did nothing wrong. Presidential Records Act, it’s not even a criminal event. There’s no crime here. It’s ridiculous.”

The pugnacious billionaire, who turns 77 on Wednesday, is accused of willfully hoarding dozens of classified documents which he illegally took to his Florida beach mansion, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators seeking to to get them back.

He is also accused of sharing sensitive American secrets with people who had no security clearances.

Lazaro Ezenar, 48, was among those who turned out to support the former president.

“I can’t believe he’s going through this again,” Ezenar told AFP, referring to criminal charges against Trump in a New York secret money case – also a first for a former veteran. American president.

A protester holds a sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida on June 13, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP)

“It’s historic and I’m just dumbfounded that as a country that is a beacon to the world, I have to see this spectacle that dishonors what America stands for,” Ezenar said.

The runaway favorite in the 2024 Republican primary has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome of the papers case.

The 49-page indictment, called “ridiculous” by Trump, includes photographs showing boxes of documents stacked at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence, in a ballroom and in a meeting room. bath and shower.

Trump is expected to visit his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after Tuesday’s hearing to reaffirm his innocence in a speech to his supporters.

His legal troubles are just beginning as he faces multiple charges in the secret money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels, which is due to go to trial next March.

Smith, the special counsel, is also examining Trump’s involvement in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, and state and federal investigators are examining his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost to the Democrat. Joe Biden.

Trump’s congressional allies and rivals for the presidential nomination largely surrounded the wagons following his latest impeachment, denouncing the government’s alleged “weaponizing” against conservatives.

Some Republican lawmakers have been criticized for rhetoric that could inspire violence, including Arizona’s Andy Biggs, who tweeted, “We have now reached a war phase. An eye for an eye.”

Florida’s Southern District is known as a “rocket” court, legal slang for places that push for quick justice, and authorities have not ruled out completing a trial before the 2024 election.

Much of the focus will be on District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who was randomly assigned the case and has come under fire for rulings favorable to the former president that have exceeded his authority.

Another judge will oversee Tuesday’s hearing.

