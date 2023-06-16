The Netherlands recognize the independence of RI, Jokowi says it’s good but…





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed the Dutch decision which now recognizes the independence of Indonesia on August 17, 1945. However, he revealed that for this decision, Indonesia must prepare for the impact. “Yes, it’s good, but we’ll see. I (need) input from the foreign minister first because the impact is everywhere,” Jokowi told Pasar Menteng Pulo in southern Jakarta, Thursday (6/15/2023). Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Mark, on the sidelines of a debate investigating the Indonesian War of Independence on Wednesday local time, acknowledged that Indonesian independence fell on August 17, 1945. “We consider the proclamation a historical fact,” Rutte said, citing Dutch media NU, on Thursday (6/15/2023). The Dutch government recognized that Indonesia became “de facto” independent in 1945. But officially adopted 1949. This refers to December 27, 1949, when the Netherlands ceded Indonesian sovereignty. This came after heavy pressure from the United States and the United Nations. This is also loaded Paudal. On this day, August 17, 1945, the Indonesian government issued the declaration of independence (proclamation) of the founding of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. At the insistence of the Green Party, GroenLinks, Rutte is said to have talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is related to how to celebrate Independence Day on August 17th. “In recent years, the Netherlands have always remembered August 17, 1945,” Rutte said. “For example, the king sends congratulations to Indonesia every year by telegram,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content The Dutch Parliament discussed the Republic of Indonesia’s war of independence from 1945 to 1949. An in-depth study titled Over de Grens was published in February 2023. The voluminous report of almost six hundred pages describes in detail the horrific and almost indescribable violence of this period. The report also looks at things from both sides. The most important political conclusion was that there had been no accidental violence by the Dutch, as had been maintained for decades. The researchers spoke of “extreme violence” on a “large scale” by the deliberately deployed Dutch armed forces. In 2011, the Dutch cabinet also apologized to the people of Indonesia for colonialism and a period of extreme violence. The King of the Netherlands did so three years ago, during which, from 1940 to 1945, the war claimed the lives of around 5,300 Dutch and most likely around 100,000 Indonesians. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Hard! Vice President Ma’ruf curses strong protest against Al-Qur’an fire (me me)



