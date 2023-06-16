World News | Imran Khan and party leaders’ social media profiles shared with FIA to investigate May 9 violence





Islamabad [Pakistan]June 16 (ANI): The social media profiles of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and other leaders have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for carrying out a forensic test for allegedly sharing content from March May 8-9, reports Samaa English.

A total of 23 links to different social media sites were shared with the FIA, according to police. Social media comes from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The links shared on these sites are based on the videos and posts of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar, police said. A forensic test will be performed on these posts for allegedly passing anti-state statements in these links, according to Samaa English.

A forensic test is underway on the videos and posts about allegedly anti-state statements contained in the shared links.

Statements from political leaders will also form part of the JIT’s final report on the May 9 violence cases, police said.

These forensic reports on social media links will form part of the investigation report. Police also alleged the youth was provoked against the state through social media.

Earlier, Islamabad police said on May 14 that 564 people were arrested for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was arrested and more arrests are ongoing. , reported Dawn. He said government property worth 25 crore Pakistani rupees (PKR) was damaged during the violent protests.

Protests erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 9. PTI workers demonstrated in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Marda. (ANI)

