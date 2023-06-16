Trump promised ‘food for everyone’ at Versailles but ‘turns out nobody got anything’: report





After his impeachment on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump visited Versailles, a locally renowned Cuban restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana, suggesting food would be provided for the crowds of supporters who showed up.

But the Republican front-runner did not offer any food to his fans at the restaurant-bakery, a source familiar with the matter told the Miami New Times.

“Turns out no one received anything,” the outlet reported.

Trump and his entourage stopped by the bakery on Tuesday immediately after leaving the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including willfully withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and misrepresentation, to the Department of Justice. investigating his handling of national security material after leaving office.

A sea of ​​supporters greeted the former president inside and outside the restaurant, with some praying for him and a majority group joining in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” ahead of Trump’s the following day.

Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal even regaled Trump with the local press present at the restaurant, calling him “everyone’s favorite president of all time” after embracing and repeating Trump’s claims that his indictment is a witch hunt.

Seemingly fired up by the support of what he repeatedly called a “large group of people”, Trump was caught on camera declaring “food for everyone” with a hand wave by NBC6 South Florida.

The New Times investigated whether Trump kept his promise, learning from a source that Trump’s visit lasted about 10 minutes “leaving no one time to eat anything, let alone place an order.” .

“Of course, with a lengthy campaign ahead of him possibly punctuated by additional appearances in South Florida courts, Trump will have plenty of opportunities to deliver on his promise on Tuesday,” the outlet concluded.

