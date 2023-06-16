Politics
4th Volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” Enhances Comprehensive Understanding of China
The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” has been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and Traditional Chinese. [Photo courtesy of the Foreign Languages Press]
The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” has just been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and traditional Chinese. Distributed both nationally and internationally, the book has elicited enthusiastic responses from readers around the world.
Foreign scholars and observers hail the publication of the multilingual editions for helping the international community understand the latest developments in Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and improving their understanding of Communist Party governance. Chinese (CCP) concepts and practices. They also say the volume provides inspiration and reference for other countries to achieve development and growth.
China’s response
Xi’s fourth volume is a confident statement about the Chinese nation’s mission and prospects, Martin Albrow, a fellow at the British Academy of Social Sciences, told Xinhua.
The Chinese and English editions of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”, published and published in July 2022, have since been enthusiastically received by overseas readers.
Albrow, who has visited China several times since the 1980s, was deeply impressed by many chapters, sections and sentences in the volume.
He said one of the greatest strengths of Xi’s thought is how he combines the wisdom and depth of China’s experience that stretches back millennia, with the Marxist ideas that have developed in the West. under the impact of modernity, which is a dynamic view of the relationship of ideas to reality, educated in an understanding of the past.
He speaks to the Chinese people, but it is his historical experience and recent achievements that the rest of the world should look to as an example of what is possible, Albrow said, describing him as an inspiration for the effort. aiming to ensure a shared future. on this earth.
Xi’s book provides other countries with important inspiration on state governance, said Alexey Avdonin, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. The volume presents the extraordinary journey that China has made with its own strength, bringing hope to people who yearn for a just society.
Enabling the world to see China’s responses to the critical issues of the moment, the book is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects the new horizon opened up and the latest developments achieved by Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, providing inspiration for countries to achieve people-centered development and build a just society, he said.
It is important to read this book to understand China’s position on how to shape the future of the world, global harmony and prosperity for all, said Fernanda Ilheu, president of the New Silk Road Friends Association, a non-profit think tank based in Lisbon. adding that this book allows people to learn more about the Chinese president’s philosophy on how to contribute to development and world peace.
Inspiration for development
The book provided an invaluable window for the rest of the world to understand and appreciate Chinese society and its role in global development and transformation, Cavince Adhere, an international relations specialist based in Kenya, told Xinhua.
The fourth volume is particularly important for developing countries whose collective desire is to lift their people out of poverty and achieve sustainable development, Adhere said, noting that by reading the series of books, leaders of emerging economies , primarily in Africa, can learn how to advance people-centered, inclusive, just, equitable and comprehensive national development in its vision.
The release of the fourth volume makes the world aware and aware of China’s great development, especially in the past decade, said Diaa Helmy, an Egyptian China business expert, general secretary of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce based in Egypt. Cairo. .
The volume explains how China has dealt with the problems and challenges it faces, which are similar to those faced by many countries, whether developing or developed, he said, adding that these countries can benefit from these experiences.
The concepts on which Xi elaborated can inspire Africa and even the whole world to achieve development and growth, because through this book, African countries will understand and learn from the various policies implemented by China to meet the needs of his people and his society, said Amadou Diop. , Senegalese China specialist and former correspondent for the Senegalese national daily Le Soleil in China.
For the international community, including Africa, this book is of extraordinary significance in understanding Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and its development, Diop said.
Ibrahim Alluhayb, a professor at King Saud University in Saudi Arabia, believes that the timely publication of the Arabic edition offers Arab countries and peoples the opportunity and convenience to understand the latest developments in the CCP’s thoughts on governance of the ‘State and learn from China’s experience.
With remarkable progress in Arab-Chinese relations in recent years, more and more Arab countries have begun to “look east”, he said, noting that Arabic publishing will play a role. important in deepening the Arab world’s understanding of China’s development achievements and promoting their exchanges and mutual learning.
New perspective on China
Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researcher Association, who led the translation team for the Cambodian edition, has a unique and profound insight into this book.
Munyrith said the publication of the multilingual edition has opened a new perspective for the world to better understand China, as it contains a series of important speeches by Mr. Xi, provides theoretical guidance for a Chinese path to modernization and introduces the country’s governance capacities.
Kiyomi Seno, president of the Japan-China Society, which is very interested in the trajectory, governance and philosophy of China, said that multilingual publishing allows more people around the world to have a deep understanding of a real China, see what kind of the development path China has chosen in complex situations, and appreciate Chinese wisdom.
Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, considered the multilingual edition a window into Chinese thought, as the book contains new ideas, new thoughts and new strategies for Xi’s governance. Zyuganov believes that for anyone who wants to strengthen friendship and cooperation with China, Xi’s book series should become their desk book.
Anyone who wants to understand today’s China should look into the work of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,” said Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, director of the Center for Brazil-China Studies at the Faculty of Law of the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil.
Xi often cited Chinese philosophers and quotations to express the wisdom of Chinese people, revealing much of the fine tradition of Chinese culture, the expert said.
