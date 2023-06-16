Australian officials cannot receive Jokowi’s silver pin, why?

A silver safety pin from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a book from an ABC presenter, a box of Estonian chocolates, five Slovenian crochet lace napkins and assorted pens.

It’s a fraction of the gifts given to Australian Treasury staff last year that were confiscated for the state.

The most valuable prize won was a $4,850 ticket for Lynn Kelly of the Retirement Income Policy Division to attend the Association of Australian Retirement Funds (ASFA) conference.

For the rest, the value of the gifts received varied between $10 and $50.

The gifts mentioned in this article were obtained by the ABC from a document listing gifts received by government officials and Treasury employees, through Australia’s ‘freedom of information’ process.

Basically, in Australia, if a gift has significant value, the recipient shouldn’t have it.

Silver pins cannot be owned

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s silver safety pin was presented to Luke Yeaman of the Macroeconomics Group during the G20 economic summit.

The pin, worth $500, is now kept in the lobby instead of Luke Yeaman’s lapel.

“The CFO has approved the display of the security pin in the executive area,” the document reads.

But Luke was allowed to keep gifts in the form of glass plates, leather bags, pens, luggage tags, fans and several small bags of coffee from the Indonesian delegation during the meeting at the level. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 (FMCBG) in Bali.

The example of management

Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy officially declined seven gifts and kept only one in the last fiscal year, July 2022 to July 2023.

He handed over a pen, notebook and wooden box from Professor Martin Richardson after giving a lecture at the ANU.

“These items were placed in a stationery cabinet for staff use,” the document said.

Everything is stored in the library of the Treasury building.

A notebook from the Tailored Approach lobbyists’ co-managers, Andrew Butcher and Ian Smith, is in the stationery cabinet of the Treasury.

But Steven was wearing a $50 cotton top donated by Professor Garry Barrett, head of the University of Sydney’s economics department, from a gift given after speaking at an event.

generous country

Many foreign delegates have been generous to Treasury Department officials.

The visiting delegation from Vietnam brought Vietnamese coffee.

During a visit to a temple in Pune, organized by the G20 India team, an anonymous member of staff received a “small golden elephant statuette”.

At the end of the tax treaty negotiations, the Estonian delegation presented five boxes of chocolates.

The Slovenian lace napkins were kept by five unnamed staff members involved in the negotiation of a tax treaty held in Slovenia in October last year.

There was an “exchange of gifts between the Australian and Slovenian delegations” and although it is unclear what was given away, Treasury staff members each received a magnetic pin, a notepad and a napkin.

Books and chocolates received

An unnamed Treasury staff member received a couch for his job.

In August 2022, the prize in the form of the book “Rocky Road chocolate and The Land Before Avocado” was awarded to members of the Macroeconomics Group of the Macroeconomic Analysis and Policy Division.

The award was presented by an economics and business educator from New South Wales at an event worth $40.

The book, by ABC presenter Richard Glover, details life in 1970s Australia and compares it to today, “it’s OK for the recipient”.

So is chocolate.

A good boss

Nghi Luu, who is listed as assistant secretary for capital markets, payments in the financial systems division, is a good boss.

After receiving a $70 food basket from financial services company Cuscal while speaking at a conference, he shared the food with his staff.

“Nghi kept and shared with his division,” the document notes.

Always human

The names of staff members below senior management have been removed from the document, meaning we don’t know who they were.

But these are ordinary people, as well as civil servants.

The listing shows 10 boxes of chocolates and a bottle of wine (a $39 bottle of Robert Oatley Cabernet Sauvignon) given to an unnamed Treasury employee.

All of these are retained by the person receiving the gift.

Conflict of interest?

Last week the Treasury office was hit with a deluge of questions about the use of the services of consultancy PwC which is now in the spotlight.

Former PwC partner Peter-John Collins was investigated for criminal action after the Council of Tax Practitioners disqualified him for allegedly misusing classified information about government tax plans to help multinational companies.

From the documents that listed the gifts received, it was revealed that there had been an error in judgment in the evaluation of the gifts received, so that there was a possibility of having a conflict of interest .

