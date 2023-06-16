Politics
Damning ‘partygate’ report says Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament – National
Boris Johnson deliberately misled Britain’s parliament in an unprecedented way over parties breaking the rules at his office during COVID-19 shutdowns, a committee ruled on Thursday in a damning verdict that further tarnished the former prime minister.
Almost a year ago, Johnson was talking about remaining prime minister into the 2030s. But the Privileges Committee – the top disciplinary body for lawmakers – said on Thursday he should now be stripped of automatic access to parliament.
The committee also accused Johnson of being “complicit in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” against them.
In typical combative style, Johnson, who in 2019 led the Tories to a landslide election victory, called the report a “lie” and a “charade” and accused committee members of waging a vendetta against him.
The standoff will do little to assuage deep Tory divisions and can only put pressure on Prime Minister RishiSunak, whose efforts to try to stimulate Britain’s flagging economy are overshadowed by Johnson’s current drama.
The more than 100-page report detailed six events held at Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s offices and residence.
“We conclude that by willfully misleading the House, Mr. Johnson was in grave contempt,” the committee said:
“The outrage was all the more serious as it was committed by the Prime Minister, the dean of the government. There is no precedent for a Prime Minister to have been found guilty of deliberately misleading the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) astray. »
He recommended that he should not be entitled to a former member’s pass, which gives most former prime ministers and lawmakers automatic access to parliament. Parliament will consider the committee’s recommendation on Monday.
Asked about the report’s findings, a spokesman for Sunak said the prime minister had not yet read it but believed the commission had carried out the investigation correctly and “it would not be fair to denigrate or criticize his work”.
The committee, made up of four conservatives and three opposition lawmakers, rejected Johnson’s defense that the rallies were within the rules and that his advisers had backed his belief that they were.
Instead, he said Johnson was “deliberately dishonest when he tried to reinterpret his statements to the House to avoid their plain meaning and reframe the clear impression he intended to give.”
He said if Johnson was still an MP he would have recommended a suspension from the House of Commons for 90 days.
Johnson resigned from parliament last week after seeing an advance copy of the report, calling the inquiry a “witch hunt”, a criticism he doubled down on after it was published.
“I believed, correctly, that these events were reasonably necessary for professional purposes. We are managing a pandemic,” he said in a statement.
He said the report marked a “dreadful day” for parliamentarians (MPs) and for democracy. “This decision means that no MP is safe from a vendetta or expulsion on false charges by a tiny minority who want to see him out of the House of Commons,” he said. .
He accused the committee of using mystical powers to see things he hadn’t seen in Downing Street when, he said, he was obligated to thank departing staff or for their work on COVID-19. The committee did not accept his defence.
The Labor Party said the report was “damning”.
“As Rishi Sunak is distracted by the ongoing conservative soap opera, people are crying out for leadership on the issues that matter to them,” said Thangam Debbonaire, a member of Labour’s leadership team.
A former Johnsonaide said the report did little more than confirm his “semi-retirement” from where he would still wield “enormous influence” over the Conservative Party.
Johnson apologized for his conduct but repeatedly denied deliberately misleading parliament, saying he took advice from his aides that his office was following the rules.
But the so-called Partygate marked the beginning of the end of his tenure as prime minister. A rebellion within the Conservative Party last year, when ministers resigned en masse, forced him in July to say he would step down. He left office in September.
He resigned from parliament last week, ending his term as a so-called backbench lawmaker who continued to wield significant influence within the Tories, which at times undermined Sunak’s authority.
They also rowed this week on the list of the resignation of the former Prime Minister.
