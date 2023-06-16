As Trump brags about new fundraising totals, read the fine print





Donald Trump announced his federal impeachment via his social media platform last week, and according to the timestamp, the former president released the news at 7:21 p.m. ET. His subscribers then received a fundraising call whose email subject line read, BREAKING: INDICTED and according to my inbox, it arrived at 7:38 p.m. ET.

As we discussed shortly after, it was certainly no accident: Trump’s political operation had already made it clear that it would use the charges to fill campaign coffers, so coordination would not surprised no one. The question was whether it would work.

NBC News reported that the Trump campaign indicated we wouldn’t have to wait too long to find out: The Republican operation intended to release fundraising numbers on Saturday. That would have made sense: By Saturday, the Trump team would have financial data for the first 48 hours after the news broke.

But on Saturday, there was no such announcement. Were the counts disappointing, or were they great and the Trump operation didn’t want to see them buried in a Saturday night news cycle?

I think we now have an answer. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign said Wednesday it had raised $6.6 million since his federal indictment was announced, including more than $4.5 million online. … The Trump campaign has sent numerous fundraising emails asking for donations since he revealed he had been indicted again.

The political operation of former presidents has done its best to present this as great news. In an all-caps message posted on his social media platform, the Republican boasted of a very big fundraiser following the indictment of misfits, mutants, Marxists and communists. (I don’t know who the mutants are.) Around the same time, his campaign released a written statement, bragging that it had raised over $6.6 million in just a few days.

But the word little stood out. Trump donors learned of the indictment early Thursday evening. His campaign then announced its fundraiser late Wednesday afternoon, a total of six days, and several days after its initial plan to release preliminary data.

The NBC News report added that the $6.6 million tally represents just over half of Trump’s previously announced $12 million campaign in the six days following the late March announcement of his indictment in New York. York.

In other words, the Trumps team boasts a few fine print: The Republican operation raised millions following the former president’s second indictment, but fared much better after his first indictment.

As remarkable as the statistics are, it is worth pausing to appreciate the absurdity of the circumstances. Revisiting our coverage of Trump’s first indictment, the very idea that a scandal-ridden politician would try to spin criminal indictments into a scam is baffling. Under normal political conditions no one would even try to say effectively, prosecutors and grand jurors have seen evidence that I have committed a variety of crimes, so you should definitely reward me in cash.

But they have been repeatedly reminded that the relationship between Trump and his supporters is anything but normal.

Postscript: In case it wasn’t obvious, none of the aforementioned fundraising numbers have been independently confirmed, and it will be some time before the Trump operation files financial records that support the assertions.

