Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits US to lead yoga session at UN headquarters, Native Americans plan mega cultural event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, on June 21, PTI reported. The event will mark the 9th edition of International Yoga Day which will be celebrated on June 21. The Indian-American community is also preparing for a cultural extravaganza for PM Modi as he arrives in the US capital from New York after leading the yoga session.

The UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014. The occasion aims to raise awareness around the world of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.

“On the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations cordially invites you to participate in a yoga session led by HE Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi,” an adviser said. for the event, PTI reported.

In a historic moment, nine years after Prime Minister Modi proposed for the first time since the UN General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time at UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session.

According to the PTI, the session will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on June 21 on the vast North Lawn of the UN headquarters. A bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed here in December last year during the country’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

Senior UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global community and the Diaspora are expected to attend this historic event. The notice encourages guests and attendees to wear yoga-appropriate attire for the special session and adds that yoga mats will be provided during the session, according to the report.

“Welcome to take it home as a souvenir,” he said.

“I look forward to participating in the celebrations of the 9th @UN International Yoga Day with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on the North Lawn of UNHQ next week,” the President of the 77th Session of the General Assembly said on Thursday. of the United Nations, Csaba Korosi, in a tweet.

I look forward to participating in the celebrations of the 9th International Day of Yoga @AND with the prime minister @Narendra Modi on the North Lawn of UNHQ next week.https://t.co/yzK5GLusFb pic.twitter.com/YxE4zdkHp2 — President of the United Nations GA (@UN_PGA) June 15, 2023

Notably, the first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since been marked by several sessions and events highlighting the importance and universal appeal of yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

India proposed the UN General Assembly draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga, which was endorsed by a record 175 member states, PTI added in its report.

The proposal was first presented by Prime Minister Modi in his address at the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action…a holistic approach (which) is valuable to our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the meaning of oneness with oneself, the world and nature.

According to the PTI, the resolution notes “the importance for individuals and populations to make healthier choices and to follow lifestyles that promote good health.”

In this regard, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also called on its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten causes of death worldwide. The UN added that the WHO has said inactivity is a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

Following the June 21 Yoga event, PM Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the United States at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

According to PTI, more than 160 artists have been rehearsing for a week to present around 25 cultural programs representing 15 Indian states. The report says most of them are dances, songs and musicals reflecting India’s rich cultural diversity.

The performance would be staged at the historic Freedom Plaza near the White House across from the Willard Hotel.