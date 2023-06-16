Trump Seeks DeSantis Pledge After Indictment – Rolling Stone





In the days following Donald Trump’s indictment, his allies had a unified demand from his chief GOP rivals: promise to pardon Donald — or else.

It’s no accident: In the days leading up to his impeachment, the former president made phone calls to tell his allies about the case and discuss the way forward. According to a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the matter, Trump had a repeated request for his supporters: to go on TV and social media and dump Ron DeSantis for refusing to pledge to pardon Trump.

Trump’s request serves two purposes: The first is to protect himself from legal consequences if he loses both the GOP primary and his trial in federal court. But given that Trump is telling his allies he will crush DeSantis and all the other main challengers, asking for a pardon pledge seems to be more of a political decision. The issue itself offers a trap for any Republican who tries to engage with it: either side with Trump and use the opportunity to keep him in the campaign spotlight, or share uncomfortable real estate alongside of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice.

“If you’re Ron, you’re really in a really tough spot, because if you blow up the DOJ and blow up Jack Smith and Biden, you’re basically defending Trump and admitting Trump was right,” a Republican-aligned strategist said. on MAGA. says Rolling Stone. “If you condemn it, there’s no way for you to run into it.” And then silence is an equally bad option because people notice that you don’t say anything.

The DeSantis campaign did not respond to questions from Rolling Stone about the governor’s position on a possible pardon.

Reached for comment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung sent a lengthy statement accusing DeSantis of “hiding in a hole” during Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday and running a consultant-led campaign. .

So far, DeSantis has attempted to mix condemnation from the Justice Department with silence on the topic of a pardon. The day news of the indictment broke, he lambasted the Justice Department and vowed that a DeSantis administration would “hold the DOJ accountable, eliminate political bias and end gunning once for all”. Editor’s Choice

Special Counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with 37 counts of withholding classified information and obstructing justice by keeping at least 31 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and attempting to hide them. to federal law enforcement. The indictment includes damning evidence, including the transcript of what appears to be a confession from Trump that he took war plans he could have declassified as president, but didn’t. do.

That hasn’t stopped Trump’s allies from demanding he be pardoned. On Fox News, former George W. Bush spokesman turned Trumpist Ari Fleischer pressed the talking point, arguing that “Every wise Republican should pledge to forgive Donald Trump.” Pro-Trump legal scholar Jonathan Turley also suggested that Trump could “make amends” and that “if any of these Republicans [running for president] were elected, they could pardon Trump.

So far, however, GOP presidential candidate and Trump friend Vivek Ramaswamy has been the loudest voice in the media pressing both DeSantis and the rest of the Republican field on the former president’s legal discharge. . On Tuesday, the former biotech and finance executive, whom Trump has privately praised and joked about being hired in a second administration, held an impromptu press conference demanding that every 2024 presidential candidate pledge to forgive Trump if elected.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ramaswamy says he doesn’t focus on DeSantis and has broadly “called on candidates from both parties, regardless of our political interests, to oppose what I see as a politicized and to say so and to undertake to obtain a pardon or else explain why.

But he said he found DeSantis’ attempts to hedge against Trump’s legal fate in bad taste.

“I don’t think it’s right when politicians try to hide, try to speak out of both sides of their mouths,” Ramaswamy said. “It is possible that he will adopt my position later. I think that’s a trend we’ve seen throughout this campaign. If the last six months are any indication, my prediction is that he will return to my position.

The pardon issue has also placed other Republican candidates who have flirted with criticism of Trump in an awkward position as they try to navigate a middle course.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley first covered the issue of Trump’s guilt. During an appearance on Fox News, she said both the Justice Department had “lost all credibility” but also that, if the event were true, Trump would have been “incredibly reckless with our national security.” In the days that followed, Haley moved on further, saying she would be “tilted” for a pardon. Tendency

Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence tried to walk a similarly narrow path during an appearance on the conservative show Clay Travis & Buck Sexton. Pence said Trump faced “serious charges” and that he “cannot defend what was alleged” but would not get stuck on the pardons. “I just think it’s premature to have conversations about it right now,” Pence said.

But those kinds of responses don’t sit well with Republicans, as Travis’ response to Pence’s coverage showed: “If you know these are political charges, and you know they are, it’s not is not a difficult decision.”

