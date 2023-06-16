Journalist Gkay Bacan sentenced for an article on the visit of a senior magistrate to Erdoan





Click to read the article in Turkish Gkay Bacan, editor of the daily BirGn, was sentenced to 23 months and 10 days in prison for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and a member of the Court of Cassation. The trial took place in the Istanbul 2nd Criminal Court of First Instance, where Bacan was charged with “insulting a public official” and “insulting the president”. The charges stem from an article published in the January 15, 2021 edition of BirGn, relating to judicial independence. In the article, Bacan included a photograph of Yksel Kocaman, former prosecutor general of Ankara and current member of the Court of Cassation, visiting President Erdoan after his marriage. The article stated: “Kocaman was appointed to the Court of Cassation shortly after his marriage”. The publication of the photo and accompanying remarks led to legal action against Bacan, as well as BirGn board chairman Brahim Aydn and editor-in-chief Mustafa Km. During the trial, Aydn and Km were acquitted of all charges. However, Bacan was found guilty of insulting the president and an official, which resulted in a prison sentence of 23 months and 10 days. The court decided to postpone the announcement of the sentence. Following the verdict, DSK Basn-, a media workers’ union, expressed its strong reaction to the prison sentence imposed on Bacan. “Turkey’s second century began with prison sentences for journalists. We will continue to stand in the same place, by the truth, whatever the cost.” More than 70 journalists have been convicted for “insulting the president” since Erdoan was elected in 2014, according to bianet Media Monitoring Reports. CLICK – BA Media Monitoring Database CLICK – BA Media Monitoring Reports CLICK – BA Media Monitoring Annual Report 2022: Journalists chained up ahead of election (HA/VK)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bianet.org/english/freedom-of-expression/280412-journalist-gokay-bascan-convicted-over-article-about-high-judicial-member-s-visit-to-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos