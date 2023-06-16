PM Modi to lead yoga session at UN headquarters on June 21

In a historic commemoration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the United Nations headquarters here on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day which will be observed on June 21.

International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness around the world of the many benefits of practicing yoga. Recognizing its universal appeal, in December 2014 the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

On the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations cordially invites you to participate in a yoga session led by HE Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, an adviser for the ‘event.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi proposed for the first time since the podium of the United Nations General Assembly to mark International Day of Yoga as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the headquarters of the to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day. .

The yoga session will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on June 21 on the vast North Lawn of the UN headquarters, where a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed last December during the country’s presidency. the UN Security Council.

The historic yoga session is expected to bring together senior UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global community and the Diaspora. The notice encourages guests and attendees to wear yoga-appropriate attire for the special session and adds that yoga mats will be provided during the session.

Welcome to take it home as a souvenir, he said.

I look forward to joining the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on the North Lawn of UNHQ next week, the President of the 77th Session of the General Assembly said on Thursday. of the United Nations, Csaba Korosi, in a tweet.

I look forward to participating in the celebrations of the 9th International Day of Yoga @AND with the prime minister @Narendra Modi on the North Lawn of UNHQ next week.https://t.co/yzK5GLusFb pic.twitter.com/YxE4zdkHp2 President of the UNGA (@UN_PGA) June 15, 2023

The tweet accompanies a photo of Korosi with PM Modi.

The first International Yoga Day was commemorated in 2015 and has since been marked by several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations around the world.

The UN pointed out that yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. The word yoga derives from Sanskrit and means to join or unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

The UNGA draft resolution establishing International Yoga Day was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first presented by Prime Minister Modi in his address at the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action…a holistic approach (which) is valuable to our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the meaning of oneness with oneself, the world and nature.

The resolution highlights the importance for individuals and populations to make healthier choices and follow lifestyles that promote good health.

In this regard, the World Health Organization has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten causes of death worldwide and a key risk factor for non-healthy diseases. transmissible, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer. and diabetes, according to the UN.

So proud of India’s impact in the world. From yoga to cooking to technology, education, science, arts, entertainment…and beyond, said Michelin-starred chef, author, filmmaker and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna in a tweet, welcoming Prime Minister Modi, who will travel from New York to Washington. DC on June 21 for his first official state visit on June 22.

As an Indian living in America for nearly 25 years, I am truly honored by Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the United States. It has been a bridge between the two largest democracies in the world. At the same time, he gave us opportunities, he gave us a voice and also gave us pride in representing our country in America,” Khanna said in a video message accompanying his tweet.

Khanna said he is really looking forward to the visit and will also be inspired to showcase India in its highest glory to the world.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.

Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.