Britain’s Boris Johnson and the “partygate” scandal

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) – Britain’s Boris Johnson should be kicked out of parliament for deliberately misleading lawmakers about rules-breaking COVID lockdown parties in his office, a committee said in a damning report on Thursday that the former leader called “rubbish”.

Below is a timeline of events surrounding what has been dubbed “partygate” by the media.

2021

November 30 – The Mirror newspaper reports that Christmas parties were held at government offices, including Johnson’s 10 Downing Street, in December 2020 when such gatherings were banned.

Dec 1 – Johnson, when asked about a December 2020 party, told parliament: ‘All guidelines were followed completely in No 10.’

December 7 – ITV News publishes a leaked video showing Johnson’s staff joking during a mock press conference on how to explain a rally in Downing Street.

Dec 8 – Johnson tells Parliament: ‘Since these allegations emerged I have been repeatedly assured that there is no party and that no COVID rules have been broken.’

December 9 – The government launches an investigation into the alleged gatherings.

2022

Jan 10 – ITV publishes an email sent by Johnson’s top aide to more than 100 Downing Street workers in May 2020, inviting them to “socially distanced drinks in Garden No 10… and bring your own booze! “

Jan 12 – Johnson tells Parliament he attended a rally on May 20, 2020 in the Downing Street garden and apologizes, saying he “implicitly believed it was a work event” .

January 14 – Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff partied late into the night on the eve of her husband Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, when the mixing inside was prohibited.

January 31 – Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is leading the government inquiry, releases interim findings that point to “serious failures of leadership” and condemn the behavior.

April 12 – Police first fine 50 people for gatherings, including Johnson, his wife Carrie and then Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson rejects calls for the resignation.

April 19 – Johnson apologizes to Parliament and says he did not deliberately mislead them.

April 21 – Lawmakers, including from Johnson’s own party, back an opposition motion that says his statements “appear to amount to misleading the House” and should be investigated by his privileges committee .

May 19 – Police hand out 126 fines linked to eight dates when events took place in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

May 25 – Gray releases his full findings, which do not specifically blame Johnson.

June 6 – Johnson survives a vote of confidence from lawmakers in his Conservative Party but faces a major rebellion, with just 59% backing him.

July 7 – Johnson steps down as Prime Minister, after another scandal – involving the appointment of a minister accused of sexual misconduct – triggers the resignation of two ministers.

July 15 – The Privileges Committee requests logs, emails, photos and cellphone messages from Johnson’s office as part of its investigation.

2023

Jan 11 – ITV reports in a podcast that Johnson joked to staff “it’s the most socially distant party in the UK right now”, during a boozy No 10 start.

Feb 3 – Johnson says in an interview “anyone who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke lockdown rules at No 10 and then knowingly covering up illicit parties that other people were going to… they slipped their minds. “

March 3 – The Privileges Committee says the evidence it has so far “strongly suggests that breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious” to Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.

March 22 – In a combative public hearing, Johnson tells the committee he did not lie to Parliament “hand on heart”.

May 23 – The Cabinet Office says Johnson has been referred to the police over other potential breaches of lockdown rules, which it denies

June 9 – Johnson resigns from parliament after receiving details of the committee’s next report. He calls the investigation a witch hunt.

June 15 – The report is published. He says Johnson has intentionally misled Parliament on several occasions and recommends denying him the automatic access to Parliament usually given to former lawmakers.

He calls the report “garbage”, a “lie” and a “charade”, and accuses the committee members of waging a vendetta against him.

