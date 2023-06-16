US denies Imran Khan’s claims that he caused his downfall, urges Shehbaz government to let journalists do their job





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. FILE/Reuters

Journalists covering events in Pakistan should be allowed to do their jobs, official US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, adding that a free and independent press is “vital”.

Responding to a question about the Pakistani government and military imposing a ban on media coverage of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Miller said: “We generally urge all governments to respect the role of journalists and the media. We believe that the press fulfills an essential function in democratic societies.

“We expect journalists covering the events in Pakistan to all be allowed to do their jobs. A free and independent press is a vital and fundamental institution that underpins healthy democracies by ensuring voters can make informed decisions and holding government officials accountable,” he said.

“That last part is close to my heart, as someone who personally comes before you to be held accountable pretty much every day,” he added.

Miller also refuted Imran Khan’s allegations against the United States and called them all “false”.

He further stated that Pakistani politics is a matter for the people of the country and not for the US government.

Asked about Imran Khan’s claims that US policies led to his downfall, Miller said: “I would say we’ve talked about it in the past. These allegations are absolutely false. Pakistani politics are the decision of the Pakistani people, in accordance with their own constitution and their own laws. They are not under the jurisdiction of the United States government.

“Meanwhile, two other journalists have been arrested by Pakistani police on charges of sedition and terrorism related to the May 9 incident,” Dawn reported. Presenters Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada have been reserved in relation to the incident, where an angry mob vandalized Melody Chowk’s property.

The plaintiff said the crowd received instructions through video messages from Sabir Shakir, Moeed Hassan Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain, Dawn reported.

During the May 9 incident, the plaintiff was present at Melody Chowk when an angry mob vandalized the property, taking instructions from Sabir Shakir, Moeed Hassan Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain through video messages, according to the FIR.

Earlier, journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan, YouTuber Adil Raja (a former army officer) and presenter Syed Haider Raza Mehdi were also arrested in the same case.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander and state properties were attacked in Pakistan.

According to the Dawn Report, an FIR recorded on Monday, Complainant Muhammad Aslam said he was passing by Islamabad’s G-11 locality on May 9 when he saw 20 to 25 people sharing “screenshots of tweets and video messages” from Adil Raja, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Syed Haider Raza Mehdi and Shaheen Sehbai.

With ANI inputs

