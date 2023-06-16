Jokowi meets singing sensation Putri Ariani as she progresses to Americas Got Talent next round





JAKARTA Indonesian singer Putri Ariani met President Joko Widodo at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, receiving words of encouragement and spending money ahead of future tours of the reality show Americas Got Talent in which she participate in. Putri, who is blind, made headlines last week after winning a Golden Buzzer from series creator and judge Simon Cowell during an audition in the United States. This allows him to bypass certain rounds of the competition. Three videos of Putri and Mr. Widodo, or Jokowi as he is commonly known, have been uploaded to his Instagram page. Two other videos of the meeting have been uploaded to his YouTube channel. Me and all the people (in Indonesia) will support Putri in the Americas Got Talent 2023 competition, which she will enter in August, Mr. Widodo said in a caption to one of the Instagram posts. The 17-year-old, from Yogyakarta in Central Java, was catapulted to international fame when her YouTube audition clip racked up nearly 30 million views in six days. She performed an original Loneliness track, as well as a second song at Mr. Cowell’s request. Putri has been blind since she was three and has been performing since she was seven. She rose to fame in 2014 after winning the second season of Indonesias Got Talent. She was also a finalist in the 2016 singing competition, The Voice Kids Indonesia. She has released nearly 30 songs on Apple’s iTunes streaming service. His most successful song, Tak Mampu Lupa, was released in 2022 and has over 11 million streams on Spotify. In a video of their meeting, Putri is seen chatting with Mr. Widodo about the audition. She also showed him the Golden Buzzer and performed two songs for the President and other officials. Mr. Widodo gave him an envelope, which he claimed was pocket money to spend in America. It’s so amazing and touching. I had no idea that I would be liked by the president. Thank you very much, sir, said Putri, who was accompanied by her parents. She also met Indonesian Education Minister Nadiem Makarim earlier this week, when he offered her a full scholarship to attend the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, if she was admitted. Putri said during his audition that it was his dream to join the school, one of the best in the world for the performing arts. Local media quoted Mr. Nadiem as saying: Putris’ inspiration for this country is extraordinary. Therefore, we want to fulfill Putris’ dream of studying at his dream campus, where the selection is very strict. We will therefore fully support it. It was reported that Putri will also receive support for his application in the form of a letter of recommendation from the Ministry of Education.

