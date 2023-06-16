Politics
Turkey summons Swiss envoy for anti-Erdogan protest
ANKARA: Turkey has summoned Jean-Daniel Ruch, the Swiss ambassador to Ankara, for a protest in Zurich, Switzerland, against its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which protesters burned Erdogan’s effigy.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozbay said the acts were unacceptable, calling on Swiss authorities to open an investigation into the incident and identify those involved as soon as possible, the news agency reported. Xinhua.
Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, concurred with Bozbay’s remarks, denouncing the protest.
We condemn the heinous attack perpetrated by supporters of the terrorist organization PKK (the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party) in Switzerland, which targeted the Turkish flag and our President Erdogan, Celik said on Twitter.
The spokesperson also strongly condemned “the connivance of the Swiss authorities for these despicable acts”, asking Switzerland to be determined in the fight against terrorism and hate crimes.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years.
