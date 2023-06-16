Republicans rally behind Trump, attacks on US justice system escalate





WASHINGTON (AP) Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hoarding classified documents and then conspiring to obstruct an investigation into them, Republicans in Congress backed him up.

President Kevin McCarthy sent out a fundraising email exposing the witch hunt “against the former president and urging donors to sign up and stand with Trump.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell avoided criticizing the former president, refusing to ask about the unprecedented indictment.

And at a town hall meeting in the Capitol basement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared the case against Trump to the federal prosecution of people in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, suggesting in both cases that it was the Justice Department, not the defendants, under scrutiny.

The mounting legal danger Trump finds himself in quickly became a political rallying cry for Republicans, many of whom acknowledged they hadn’t fully read the 49-page federal indictment, but supported the former president indicted, embracing his grievances against the federal justice system. like theirs.

It’s an unprecedented example of how Trump has transformed the Republican Party that once embraced law and order, but now defends, justifies and explains the serious charges he faces with multiple counts of violation. of the Espionage Act by accumulating classified documents containing some of the most important in the country. sensitive national security secrets.

At the same time, Trump is rewriting the job description of what it means to lead a major American political party. Making another run for the White House, Trump attacks America’s justice system that is the foundation of democracy and encourages Republican lawmakers to follow suit.

Stand with Trump, tweeted Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the House GOP’s fourth leader.

I will stand right next to President Trump tonight in full support, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville tweeted before rushing to join the former president at his private Bedminster golf club for a campaign event after the hearing in federal court.

I stand with him right now, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said outside the Capitol. Ten toes down.

Despite two impeachment trials, New York state blames silent money payments to a porn star, a pair of probes into Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election and now the federal case over his documents classified, Trump has shown an ability to not only withstand legal scrutiny but to thrive.

In the eyes of Trump’s defenders in Congress, he will rise politically precisely because of all the investigations against him. Republicans in Congress are reframing a historic indictment of a former president as unjust political persecution.

I’ve been pretty clear about that throughout the process: I think the country gets very frustrated, when it doesn’t feel like there’s equal justice. McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

This president hasn’t even left office in four years, but you hold him to a standard you’ve never held anyone else to.

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida said the case smacks of a two-tier court system, adding voters told her they wouldn’t have voted for Trump in a million years, but that’s nonsense. .

A bogus survey, Donalds says.

Political hit, said Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, who said he read the entire indictment.

Republican Senator JD Vance of Ohio said Trump was just the Justice Department’s latest casualty. He announced that he would block all DOJ applicants unless the attorney general changed course.

If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass political opponents of Joe Bidens, we will immobilize his department, Vance said in a statement.

Republicans also see the federal case against Trump as a winning political strategy to motivate aggrieved voters to the polls in the 2024 election, when the House and a third of the Senate will be vying for another term alongside presidential candidates. .

House Republicans are raising money on the indictment, and Congressional Republican National Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson joined Trump on the plane from a campaign rally in Georgia to another in Carolina du Nord where the congressman introduced the former president on stage.

A lot of people are going to vote, Trump told the Bedminster crowd. They know what we’ve been through.

In a 37-count indictment, prosecutors alleged that Trump knowingly stored highly sensitive national security documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, then conspired to provide false information to investigators trying to retrieve government documents. He could face a potentially long prison sentence, if convicted.

Some Republicans acknowledge that Trump’s hoarding of documents in dozens of boxes in the bathroom, on a ballroom stage and knocked over in a storage room was problematic. Prosecutors said the documents included information about nuclear programs, defense and weapons capabilities, among other things, some of the most secret information the US government has.

Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump should never have stored the documents at his house, but suggested there was no real harm since Trump did not appear give the documents to China, Saudi Arabia or others. countries. Rubio was more concerned that Trump’s indictment would spark a furor in a politically divided nation.

Only a few GOP voices in Congress have dared to publicly raise serious questions about Trump’s behavior.

The real question is, why did he do it? said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Republican senator to vote twice to convict Trump in the impeachment trials. Why should the country go through all this angst and turmoil when all it had to do was hand over the documents when asked?

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said from what she saw in the indictment, it seems pretty damning to me.

Around the same time Trump was pleading not guilty to the charges, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was leading a roundtable with Greene and others on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters trying to challenge and nullify the election of Bidens.

Greene began his remarks by saying it was heavy on my heart to do this today.

She compared the two historic moments in United States history “when President Trump was arraigned because of the armed government that was armed against each one of you.

Trump had encouraged the crowd to come to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and fight for his presidency as Congress certifies the election won by Biden. Some 1,000 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol riot, including members of extremist groups convicted of sedition.

Many of those defendants supported Trump’s false allegations of a stolen election. Five people died during the Capitol siege, including Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot by Capitol police.

Greene and the others say the lawsuits against the January 6 rioters and Trump are evidence of a militarization of the justice system.

It all started on the day of Jan. 6, when we were just doing our constitutional duty to oppose Bidens’ election, she said.

When asked later if they were trying to rewrite Jan. 6 history, Gaetz, a Trump ally, replied: We are trying to correct history.

Across the Capitol at his weekly press conference, McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, refused to use his position to take sides.

Asked about Trump’s indictment, he said: I’m not going to start commenting on the different candidates we have for president.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Stephen Groves, Kevin Freking and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

