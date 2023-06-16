Trump and Johnson have been accused of breaking the rules. Lost party support.

An angry and aggrieved former leader is attacking the institutions he once ruled for accusing him of breaking the rules and lying about it. Her allies are stirring up supporters against what they call a witch hunt. A country watches nervously, fearful that this blazing, anti-norm figure could cause lasting damage.

There are clear parallels in the political storms rocking Britain and the US, but also stark differences: Former President Donald J. Trump faces federal criminal charges while Boris Johnson was found to be a deceiver by attending parties. And yet Britain’s Conservative Party has consistently stood up to Mr Johnson while the Republican Party is still mostly in the thrall of Mr Trump.

Britain’s Tory lawmakers form the majority on a committee which concluded that Mr Johnson, a former prime minister, deliberately misled Parliament about a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Johnson’s conduct, they said, would have warranted a 90-day suspension from the House of Commons had he not pre-emptively resigned his seat in protest last week.

On Monday, the House of Commons will vote on whether to accept or reject the committee’s findings. The government has said it will not pressure Tory lawmakers to vote one way or the other. That creates a potential repudiation of Mr. Johnson by his party that could go well beyond the symbolic number of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach Mr. Trump in 2019 and 2021.