Trump and Johnson have been accused of breaking the rules. Lost party support.
An angry and aggrieved former leader is attacking the institutions he once ruled for accusing him of breaking the rules and lying about it. Her allies are stirring up supporters against what they call a witch hunt. A country watches nervously, fearful that this blazing, anti-norm figure could cause lasting damage.
There are clear parallels in the political storms rocking Britain and the US, but also stark differences: Former President Donald J. Trump faces federal criminal charges while Boris Johnson was found to be a deceiver by attending parties. And yet Britain’s Conservative Party has consistently stood up to Mr Johnson while the Republican Party is still mostly in the thrall of Mr Trump.
Britain’s Tory lawmakers form the majority on a committee which concluded that Mr Johnson, a former prime minister, deliberately misled Parliament about a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Johnson’s conduct, they said, would have warranted a 90-day suspension from the House of Commons had he not pre-emptively resigned his seat in protest last week.
On Monday, the House of Commons will vote on whether to accept or reject the committee’s findings. The government has said it will not pressure Tory lawmakers to vote one way or the other. That creates a potential repudiation of Mr. Johnson by his party that could go well beyond the symbolic number of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach Mr. Trump in 2019 and 2021.
Even before Monday’s vote, the condemnation of Mr Johnson by his Tory colleagues on the privileges committee was stark. Not only was this a scathing rebuke from a popular politician, even though the facts were disputed, but it was also a clarion call for the restoration of truth as a fundamental tenet of a democracy.
The result is far worse than expected, said Kim Darroch, a former British ambassador to Washington, who noted the committee should recommend no more than a 30-day suspension. His harshness suggests that the committee had a larger purpose in its decision: to reaffirm the fundamental importance of truth in British politics.
There is a cross-reading of the situation in the United States, Mr. Darroch said, noting the fierce debates about truth in American political discourse.
While a few Republicans, like former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, have called out Mr. Trump for his erroneous statements, many others have remained implicitly or explicitly silent in accepting his false assertion. that he had won the 2020 presidential elections, for example.
So far, Mr. Trump’s multiple indictments have yet to shake most Republicans from their support for him. His impeachment this week for mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice has sparked fresh cries from Republican leaders like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that President Biden was arming the Justice Department to s take on his political enemies.
Mr Johnson has rolled out similar charges against the committee. In a vitriolic statement after his report was made public, he said: ‘This decision means that no MP is safe from a vendetta or expulsion on false accusations by a tiny minority. who wants to see him leave the House of Commons.
The tongue was vintage Trump, if dressed in an English accent. The committees’ report, Mr Johnson said, was lame, deranged and full of guts.
He accused senior Tory committee member Bernard Jenkin of breaking lockdown rules by attending a rally to celebrate a birthday. And he veered into obscure personal jokes, describing one of the claimed reports as an argument so threadbare that it belongs to one of Bernard Jenkins’ nudist colonies.
This is all straight out of Trump’s playbook, said Frank Luntz, an American political strategist, noting that Mr Trump had influenced the language of other world leaders. He condemns the messenger, like Trump in the United States, Netanyahu in Israel and Bolsonaro in Brazil.
Mr Luntz, who knew Mr Johnson when they were students at Oxford University, said he was surprised that Mr Johnson had resorted to the language. Mr Luntz has long resisted comparisons between Mr Johnson and Mr Trump, saying Boris wrote more books than Trump read.
But after spending two days this week in Parliament, Mr Luntz said his overriding feeling was that Mr Johnson had little support and most Tories just wanted to put the drama behind them.
Very few Tories have echoed Mr Johnson’s cry of a political vendetta. Many pointed out that no lawmaker sought to block his referral to the privileges committee in April 2022, when questions about the veracity of his statements in Parliament about parties reached a crescendo.
The committee reflects the party balance in the House, with four members from the Conservatives, two from the opposition Labor Party and one from the Scottish National Party. By tradition, it is chaired by a female MP from the main opposition party, in this case Harriet Harman, whom Mr Johnson has accused of having the sole political objective of convicting me and expelling me from Parliament.
Unlike Mr. Trump, whose personal attacks often go unanswered, the committee has hit back at Mr. Johnson. He accused him of attacking the committee and thereby undermining the democratic process in the House and being complicit in the committee’s campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation. It provides for a special report on Mr Johnson’s behavior during the investigation.
Although Mr Johnson won an overwhelming majority for the Tories less than four years ago and remains popular in some Tory constituencies, he has never had the kind of iron grip on the party that Mr Trump has. To.
In September 2019, conservative rebels staged an insurgency, blocking his plan to withdraw from the European Union without a deal with Brussels. Last summer, Mr Johnson was forced to resign as Prime Minister after members of his government resigned en masse, amid allegations of Downing Street parties and sex offenses by a senior Tory official.
But it was only this week that Mr Johnson had to come to terms with what his critics say will be a career first as a journalist and later as a politician built on twisting the facts and happily ignoring the rules . For those who have known Mr Johnson for a long time, the sense of satisfaction was palpable.
It is the first time he has been finally caught off guard, said Sonia Purnell, who worked with Mr Johnson at the Daily Telegraph’s Brussels office in the 1990s and wrote a critical biography of him. If he hadn’t been caught off guard today, it would have been pretty much a deathblow to British democracy.
