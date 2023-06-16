Politics
PM Modi In the US: Prez Biden, First Lady, Host of State Dinner; Visiting Egypt on the way back
Last update: June 16, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. September 24, 2021. (Reuters File Photo)
During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the US Congress for the second time, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States on his first official state visit to the country, where he will attend a host of events including a State Dinner at the White House and a bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden.
PM Modi will fly to New York on June 20, where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution proclaiming June 21 as International Yoga Day.
The Prime Minister will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.
Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honor of PM Modi the same evening.
The prime minister will also address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 (Thursday) at the invitation of congressional leaders including President Kevin McCarthy and Senate President Charles Schumer.
He will address the US Congress for the second time, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.
Prime Minister Modi will also attend a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23. (Friday)
In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is expected to have several organized interactions with CEOs, professionals and other prominent stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.
Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt
Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25, 2023. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had invited the Prime Minister in January 2023 during his visit to India at the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations as guest of honour. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt.
Apart from his talks with Sisi, Modi is likely to interact with senior government officials and prominent figures as well as the Indian community in Egypt.
Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic ties as well as deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties, according to a government statement.
During President Sisis’ visit to India in January this year, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership.
