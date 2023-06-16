I am the only one: overcome the messianic message of 2024





Republican political consultant Richard Berman is something of a legend, often credited with taking the art of negative campaigning on behalf of undisclosed corporate clients to the next level. When 60 Minutes profiled him in 2007, he was described as the Dr. Evil of Washington’s gambling influence. Over a decade later, when I visited his office in downtown DC, he still had a tongue-in-cheek Dr. Evil nameplate on his desk. (If they call you Mr. Nice Guy, would that be better? he asked me. I don’t think so.) Berman coined an acronym to describe his company’s aggressive approach to politics: FLAGSFear, love, anger, greed and sympathy. Of these, he believed, anger and fear were undoubtedly the most effective.

I have often thought of Berman’s formula when observing the downward spiral of American politics in recent years. Unfortunately, it’s not that complicated: fear and anger, peddled by a clever demagogue like Donald Trump, captivated a large part of the Republican electorate. Other politicians, recognizing Trump’s appeal, are also increasingly shunning love, sympathy and even greed in favor of this simpler, more direct approach. The 2024 GOP primary is shaping up to be a veritable stew of hate, with the candidates alarming everyone from chilling trans activists to marauding migrants and waking up radical left communists. In 2016, during Trump’s campaign, he promoted a Muslim ban to protect LGBTQ+ Americans from a hateful foreign ideology; this time, as political writer Dave Weigel recently noted, Republicans are courting Muslim voters by promising to protect them from threatening LGBTQ+ ideologues. The goal is to have one or more enemies, whoever they are.

For Trump, the script of fear and anger has never varied, even as the specific objects of his demonization come and go as quickly as the chyrons on Fox News. Win or lose, the guy who kicked off his presidential campaign in 2015 by warning about nasty Mexican rapists still has a playbook. During a speech at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday night, little Long after his arrest and arraignment on federal criminal charges stemming from his possession of a vast trove of classified documents, Trump offered a parade of now-familiar ghastly. : persons authorized to cross our open borders; rigged elections; galloping inflation; out-of-control interest rates and spiraling taxes; murderers allowed to roam the streets of our Democratic-run cities unchecked; the persecution of Christians, pro-life activists, parents attending school board meetings, and even future Republican candidates; fake news and the leaky sieve in Washington; and, of course, the corrupt Biden administration and its allied band of hidden thugs, misfits, and Marxists who have tried to destroy American democracy, or at least turn it into Venezuela on steroids. Listening to Bermans FLAGS in Trump’s speech, there were almost too many to notice.

It’s all so familiar now that it’s pretty easy to tune out, unless you’re part of the target Republican audience that subscribes to these core tenets of Trumpism. Where Trump departs from the script of generic Republican alarmism these days is in the voluminousness and specificity of the personal grievances with which he seeks to arouse his audience. Let Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and the others try to scare Republican voters with the bogeyman of biological boys showing up in girls’ locker rooms or the horrors of political correctness unleashed at Walt Disney World. Only Trump would try to scare them with all the ways he himself is persecuted.

This is precisely what Trump did in his post-impeachment speech. Among the FLAGS I flagged were his complaints about one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward by a US court; the horrific violation of my rights by Crooked Joe Bidens armed the Department with injustice; and, unsurprisingly, Deranged Jack Smith, the special advocate who filed charges against him in Florida and who is a berserk, as well as a thug, whose previous work as a war crimes prosecutor was in globalist courts not beholden to the Constitution or rule of law. (It should be noted that Trump also called Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who indicted him in an early spring silence case, a lunatic.) Even Trump’s complaints about previous investigations into him, such as Russia, Russia, Russia the hoax and Mueller’s witch hunt, have now been turned into radical systemic threats, bundled together in what he called a series of years of illegal war campaigns psychology against the American people. The thing is, it’s something scary, targeting you, not just him.

Notably and naturally, neither CNN nor MSNBC broadcast this speech, with its toxic but predictable cocktail of misinformation and lies, live on their airwaves. I watched it on Fox News, which briefly showed Trump alongside an image of President Biden giving his own speech. A chyron streaks across the screen during this split-screen moment: the budding dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested. Talk about fear and anger. Fox is an entire network founded on their sustainable marketing.

But there is, I fear, an important reason to listen more carefully than ever to what Trump is saying. As he faces the very real threat of conviction and imprisonment in the criminal cases currently pending against him, he has dramatically upped the doomsday quotient in his rhetoric. It’s no longer enough to lament American carnage, like his 2017 inaugural speech, or portray himself as the savior who will do something about it. With his own survival at stake, Trump has now embraced a presidential campaign platform of do-or-die-ism. There’s a chilling urgency to his lyrics as he calls on his followers to show up for the final battle, a phrase I first noticed earlier this year. We will be re-elected, he said in his speech this week. We have no choice.

The Trumps 2024 campaign is proving to be a masterclass in fear, his own and the one he seeks to inspire in his supporters. His doom-casting is designed not only to provoke their emotions, but also to lead his audience to the inescapable conclusion that drastic action is needed. You all Republicans have to finally get tough, Trump said Tuesday night. You have to be tough and you have to show them that when you arrest your main political opponent, we have no more democracy. He concluded with a promise to annihilate his enemies in the Deep State, and to appoint a real special prosecutor to go after Biden, the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, and to the Bidens family, toothed by the very politicization of justice of which Trump claims to be a victim.

The speech ended on the dictatorial note that became the chilling, messianic signature of his 2024 campaign: Only I can save this nation, he declared. Finally, it’s Trump.

