10 million notifications on social networks, Putri Ariani continues to trigger phenomena

BINTANG A talented young woman, Putri Ariani, who received a Golden Buzzer for her appearance on the reality show Americas Got Talent (AGT) last week, continues to spark freaks.

Not only is she the pride of her home country, Indonesia, but the owner, real name Ariani Nisma Putri, continues to attract the attention of world music fans who never stop praising and expressing their support for the visually impaired girl.

The recording of the moment Putri Ariani was awarded the Golden Buzzer by one of AGT’s judges, Simon Cowell at the event has been viewed 14 million times in two days.

The 17-year-old was also constantly receiving messages on social media sites causing his cell phone to stop working when it was inundated with more than 10 notifications.

This question was shared by Putri Ariani during his meeting with Indonesian President, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who was also proud of his recent achievements.

My mobile phone can no longer be used because it was not receiving many notifications. If there are many, even around 1,000 to 2,000 only.

Now 10 million more, that’s why cell phones are dead, Princess Ariani’s answer to a question posed by Jokowi during a meeting in Istana Merdeka last Wednesday.

Earlier last week, AGT audition participant Putri Ariani received Cowell’s Golden Buzzer after featuring her song, Loneliness.

He also complied with Cowell’s request to sing another song, Sorry seems to be the harshest word that was popularized by Elton John while strumming the piano.

The performance received a lot of praise and caused an extraordinary phenomenon for the young singer.