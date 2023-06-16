Donald Trump’s aide Waltine Nauta dragged into classified documents case





Over the years, Waltine Nauta has been photographed carrying a variety of items around Donald Trump: cell phones, a red tie, a briefcase. But these are cards that have put the personal assistant in legal danger alongside his boss.

Nauta was indicted last week as an alleged co-conspirator in the Justice Department case involving Trump’s handling of classified documents, making him part of the first federal indictment brought against a former US president.

The indictment moved the executive aide from behind-the-scenes work to a starring role in Trump’s orbit, as the former president battles multiple criminal cases while campaigning for a second term in office. the White House.

Trump has managed to cultivate deep loyalty in many of his closest aides over the years. Keith Schiller, his longtime bodyguard, then ran Oval Office operations; John McEntee, a former personal assistant, continued to serve in its administration; and Matthew Calamari, a former security guard, is now a Trump Organization executive.

But if Nauta will remain steadfast and refuse to take action against Trump despite the legal pressure he is under, it could prove critical to the former presidents’ chances of winning the case.

Nauta will feel continued pressure to resolve the charges against him, said Stanford Law School professor David Alan Sklansky. In particular, an accusation alleging he lied to the FBI puts him in significant legal danger and he may decide that’s a danger he wants to try to address, he added.

Nauta, who was born in the US territory of Guam, served in the Navy for 20 years, enlisting in 2001. He was part of culinary teams deployed across the United States, a fighter squadron of attack in California at the destroyer USS Taylor and a submarine base in Georgia. He then joined the White House culinary team in 2012. During Trump’s presidency, he served as a valet at the White House.

He stayed with Trump after his boss lost the 2020 presidential election and was forced out of the White House for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Nauta then became his executive assistant in August 2021, reporting to the former president and becoming his personal assistant, or body man.

The indictment describes Nauta as central to the movement of classified documents through Mar-a-Lago, bringing boxes to Trump’s residence for his examination after the National Archives repeatedly requested that the documents be released. returned, from May 2021.

When the FBI asked Nauta a year later if he knew where the boxes had been stored, he replied: I wish, I wish I could tell you. I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know, according to the indictment.

After the grand jury issued a subpoena to Trump in May 2022, Nauta allegedly moved about half of the boxes to a storage room at Trump’s request. Neither informed the attorney assigned to review the material in the storage room. As a result, many boxes were not searched and many documents … were not found by the attorney, the DoJ said in court documents.

The DoJ indictment said Nauta took a photo of documents, including a classified file, that were spilled on the floor in a Mar-a-Lago Department of Justice storage room via Reuters.

The indictment contained photos of documents stored across Mar-a-Lago. One of the most striking images was taken by Nauta, according to the complaint, showing an overturned box and strewn documents on the floor, including one marked SECRET and intended only to be shared with US allies.

I opened the door and found this…he texted an anonymous Trump employee next to the image, according to the court filing.

The indictment unsealed last week lists 37 counts against Trump and six criminal charges against Nauta, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing a document from a federal investigation and making false statements. If convicted, the maximum prison term for each count ranges between five and 20 years, although experts say Nauta is unlikely to serve that long if convicted.

The details of the lawsuit, including the text messages from Nautas, provide an enormous weight of evidence against him, said NYU School of Law professor Ryan Goodman, so if this was an ordinary lawsuit with an ordinary judge assigned to the case, he would be expected to have someone in his position try to get a plea deal.

So far, Nauta has appeared to maintain a united front with Trump. He traveled in the motorcade of ex-presidents to the Miami courthouse for their first appearances and accompanied him on a surprise post-hearing visit to Versailles, a well-known Cuban-American restaurant in the neighborhood. from Little Havana, on the way back. the airport.

Before the indictment was unveiled last week, Trump described Nauta on social media as a wonderful man who has done a fantastic job.

Trump has reason to keep his man body by his side. If Nauta were to cooperate, it could be disastrous for the defense, said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University School of Law.

Although Nauta appeared at the same hearing as Trump, he did not, unlike his boss, enter a plea, since he was unable to find a local attorney to represent him.

He is expected to plead not guilty at trial, but that could change as the case unfolds. Prosecutors could add more pressure by threatening him with additional charges, Goodman said.

Nautas’ attorney declined to comment on the charges and his first appearance at the Miami courthouse. He must return there to be arrested on June 27.

Randy Zelin, an assistant professor at Cornell Law School, said if Nauta had cooperated from the start, he would not have been charged, a testament to his allegiance to the former president. That probably reduces the possibility of him turning on Trump, unless he looks around and says I’m going to jail for this?

Additional reporting by Lauren Fedor

