Politics
Lawmakers, prominent citizens and the Indian diaspora prepare for a grand welcome
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first state visit to the United States (USA), the US administration has pulled out all the stops for his grand welcome. And, the enthusiasm and excitement is palpable not only among the Indian diaspora, but also among US lawmakers and many prominent US citizens.
The Indian diaspora is ready to warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi on his first state visit to America, while two US lawmakers have said they are looking forward to his visit, with many advocating the importance of India-US relations. in the new world order.
PM Modi is visiting America from June 21-24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress for the second time, the first having been held in 2016. Besides meeting with US CEOs and many other engagements, the US President and the First Lady will also host Prime Minister Modi for a state dinner at the White House on June 22.
Ahead of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit, a few lawmakers stressed the need and importance of the world’s two largest democracies coming together to address raging challenges, from climate change to shifting geopolitics on the Asian continent. .
Ami Bera, a member of the United States House of Representatives from California since 2013, said, “There are geopolitical challenges in Asia and so on, and then India is also a rising economic power. So I think there is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relations. I think there is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together.
#SHOW | Washington DC, USA: …This is an important visit given the geopolitical challenges and India’s rise as an economic powerhouse. This is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relations. There is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together…: pic.twitter.com/m9KN5DpaIw
ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023
Many prominent citizens spoke about the common values of two democratic countries and also expressed their views on the need for democracies to come together in the wake of dictatorial regimes resorting to expansionism.
#SHOW | We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We look forward to strengthening relations between the two countries: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit to pic.twitter.com/IEUvcgfodp
ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
Our partnership with #India illustrates the power of shared values and cooperation. #USWelcomesModi #ModiUSVisit2023
Enjoy @RepJeremyGrays message highlighting the Prime Minister @Narendra Modis #HistoricStateVisit2023 reflecting the depth of our bilateral relations and pic.twitter.com/Kb1DEhodTM
India in the United States (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 16, 2023
Thank you teacher. @APanagariya for your words of welcome to the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States. #IndiaUSAFriendship@IndianEmbassyUS @SandhuTaranjitS @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/ztEnq6qfKv
India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 15, 2023
#India and the #UNITED STATES build a strong team!!
Enjoy @WITH Professor Pawan Sinhas calls for closer R&D collaboration as we prepare to welcome PM @Narendra Modi for the #HistoricStateVisit2023 #IndiaUSAFriendship #ModiStateVisitUSA #ModiUSVisit2023 pic.twitter.com/8v3lor5XuO
India in the United States (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 16, 2023
This is a relationship to be celebrated as we welcome the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi For #WashingtonDC next week.
Thank you, Congressman @BillPosey for your message on the floor of the #Congress
#USWelcomesModi #HistoricStateVisit2023 #ModiStateVisitUSA #IndiaUSAPartnership pic.twitter.com/DhH9Ti6IFe
India in the United States (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023
In the name of all #MissouriansI welcome the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi to our great country. Thank you, Governor @GovParsonMO to underscore our common interests in promoting security, stability and economic prosperity. #USWelcomesModi #IndiaUSAPartnership pic.twitter.com/1pFOejaRmZ
India in the United States (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023
This #HistoricStateVisit2023 will unleash even more potential and exhaust velocity in #UNITED STATES #India relationships, says @USAmbKeshap as he greets the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi behalf @USIBC member companies and their millions of dedicated employees around the world. pic.twitter.com/eCEuw6CS9J
India in the United States (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023
VIDEO | “Next week, we will be honored to have him (Prime Minister Modi) address a joint meeting of Congress highlighting the importance between the United States and India,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said during of the Prime Minister’s state visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/hImNfnq6Vr
Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023
