Lawmakers, prominent citizens and the Indian diaspora prepare for a grand welcome

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first state visit to the United States (USA), the US administration has pulled out all the stops for his grand welcome. And, the enthusiasm and excitement is palpable not only among the Indian diaspora, but also among US lawmakers and many prominent US citizens.

The Indian diaspora is ready to warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi on his first state visit to America, while two US lawmakers have said they are looking forward to his visit, with many advocating the importance of India-US relations. in the new world order.

PM Modi is visiting America from June 21-24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress for the second time, the first having been held in 2016. Besides meeting with US CEOs and many other engagements, the US President and the First Lady will also host Prime Minister Modi for a state dinner at the White House on June 22.

Ahead of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit, a few lawmakers stressed the need and importance of the world’s two largest democracies coming together to address raging challenges, from climate change to shifting geopolitics on the Asian continent. .

Ami Bera, a member of the United States House of Representatives from California since 2013, said, “There are geopolitical challenges in Asia and so on, and then India is also a rising economic power. So I think there is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relations. I think there is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together.

…This is an important visit given the geopolitical challenges and India's rise as an economic powerhouse. This is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relations. There is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together…

Many prominent citizens spoke about the common values ​​of two democratic countries and also expressed their views on the need for democracies to come together in the wake of dictatorial regimes resorting to expansionism.

We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We look forward to strengthening relations between the two countries: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit

Our partnership with India illustrates the power of shared values ​​and cooperation.

I welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our great country. Thank you to underscore our common interests in promoting security, stability and economic prosperity.