Jokowi targets Indonesia’s entry into top 5 global economies by 2045

President Joko Widodo is optimistic about Indonesia’s ability to become a developed country in 2045. How? President Joko Widodo delivering his speech at the launch of Indonesia Emas 2045, at Jakarta Theatre, Jakarta on June 15, 2023. (Twitter/@setkabgoid) President Jokowi said Indonesia has the potential to enter the world’s top five economies by the 100th anniversary of its independence in 2045. In order to bring the great ships of the Indonesian nation to achieve Indonesia’s golden dream by 2045 to become the world’s top five economies, the opportunity is there. “I heard all the calculations from Bappenas, McCanzie, IMF and the World Bank. I also heard almost similar calculations,” Jokowi said at the launch of the government’s long-term 2045 Gold Indonesia plan. (RPJPN), at the Jakarta Theater, Jakarta, Thursday (15/6). Although this is not an easy thing, Jokowi estimates that by 2045 Indonesia’s per capita income will rise from $5,030 per year in 2023 to $23,000 to $30,300 per year, or about $340 million. IDR at IDR 444 million per year. He also estimates that the poverty rate, which currently stands at 9.57%, may fall in the range of 0.5 to 0.8%. Launch of the Draft Long Term National Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045 in Jakarta today. With this RPJPN, we feel the importance of leveraging opportunities using strategic planning, vision and grand strategies to achieve Golden Indonesia in 2045. pic.twitter.com/Z0tihBAOuh — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) June 15, 2023 To achieve this, Jokowi said, a vision, a mission and a tactical strategy are needed and a good ability to execute them. He himself mentioned three important things that must be done to achieve this dream. First, it is about creating stability, because if the country is in conflict, prosperity will not be achieved. Second, he said, to maximize the downstream industry, as well as achieve economic equity and sustainable and sustainable development. According to him, this can be achieved by moving the national capital to the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN), north of Penajam Paser in East Kalimantan. Indonesia-centric development is important, this very important downstream industry is what we will skip later. If this endorsement succeeds, we will jump (to become a developed country). For example, downstream minerals, building an ecosystem of batteries for electric vehicles, how what we used to export only raw nickel, could it be a precursor, could it be a battery lithium, he explained. Third, improve the quality of human resources (HR). Regarding human resources, Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia must also be able to take advantage of the Indonesian demographic bonus that will occur in 2030, when up to 68.3% of the total population of Indonesia is of productive age. . Golden Indonesia can’t come automatically, but again, it needs to be well planned, it needs the same goal, it needs guidance, it needs direction. I therefore hope that the RPJPN (National Long-Term Development Plan, editor’s note) that has been launched can become our common guideline. What are our guidelines? It’s there, he said. To realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045, it is important to have an Indonesia-centric development orientation. The development of the capital of the archipelago, for example, should equalize the Indonesian economy. We know that 56% of the population and 58% of the Gross Domestic Product of Indonesia are also in Java. pic.twitter.com/Cr01JJETAu — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) June 15, 2023 Other than that, no matter how good a plan is, it will be useless if it is not accompanied by good execution skills, it makes no sense. Therefore, to reach Indonesian Gold 2045, there must be smart execution. And it takes smart leadership in strong leadership who are brave and good at finding solutions, and who have guts. he insisted. What is the chance for Indonesia to become a developed country? In line with Jokowi, CORE Indonesia economist Muhammad Faisal said that it would not be easy for Indonesia to become a developed country in 2045. According to Bappenas’ calculations, for example, if the country wants to become a developed country in that year, the country’s economic growth should reach 6 or even 7% from 2025. Muhammad Faisal of CORE Indonesia. (Photo: Personal Doc) It can (become a developed country) but with hard work and consistency it’s really done because it’s a long term goal. Compliant must be done for 20 years. To reach six percent, the average growth, not in 2045, which will reach six percent, but from 2025, it should have averaged six percent until 2045 for 20 years. That means there has to be extra work, not business as usual, that needs to be done, Faisal said. Indeed, the downstream industry, Faisal said, is an important factor in making Indonesia a developed country. However, along with the industry endorsement, Indonesia also faces demands from other countries affected by this policy, including the European Union’s WTO lawsuit over the nickel export ban. raw. This means that there must be preparation in various aspects, for example of our commercial diplomacy which must be supported by research and data which strengthen our position in the argument at the international level, he explained. In addition, the government must also be prepared to deal with the impact of global economic volatility with various combinations of policies. For example, at present (Indonesia), the economic growth estimated by the IMF is 4.9%. Turns out the estimate isn’t just for this year, but the IMF also estimates that next year it will still be 4.9%, even though the target is 6% consistently every year for 20 years, he added. Strengthening of other leverage sectors can also be done by the government to encourage the downstream industry which is currently being done by the government. If all sectors do not support each other, then the challenge before us to become a developed country will be even more difficult. To reach (the objective) in 2045 there are stages, namely every five years, 2025 to 2030, what will 2035 look like? What is clear is that the greatest chance is before 2035, why? Because Indonesia’s demographic bonus ends after 2035. This means that only during the demographic bonus period can an acceleration of economic growth be expected. After that it was difficult, it tends to slow down and it happened in other countries which exhausted their demographic bonus earlier, like Japan, China, Thailand. It’s slowing down now and it’s hard to grow, he concluded. Source: VoAIndonesia.com

