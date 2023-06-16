Trump: Judge Aileen Cannon revives oversight of classified documents case with security clearance order





U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued her first order since former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith of allegedly mishandling classified information, ordering the parties to get the ball rolling to obtain security clearances for lawyers who will need them.

In a Thursday order, Cannon gave all registrants and prospective registrants a Friday deadline to contact the Justice Department’s Litigation Safety Group so they can expedite the necessary clearance process. . By June 20, she wants the lawyers to file a notice confirming that they have complied with her instructions.

Trump’s two attorneys, Todd Blanche and Chris Kise, have already been in contact with the Justice Department to obtain the necessary security clearances to try the case, a source familiar with the outreach told CNN Thursday night.

The order of the guns reflects how the case involves highly sensitive and classified documents, adding another layer of complexity to the high-stakes federal prosecution and the first of its kind from a former president.

How long the proceedings take and whether the trial takes place before or after the 2024 election will depend in part on how effectively Cannon handles his case. Cannon’s Thursdays decision suggests an interest, at least for the time being, in moving the proceedings forward without delay.

The new order also puts additional pressure on Trump’s efforts to expand the legal team representing him in the case. Local rules in the Florida court where the case was filed require Trump to have an attorney barred in the state.

At Tuesday’s initial appearance hearing, Kise, a former Florida solicitor general who was able to waive an appearance for Blanche, who is not banned in Florida but was the second attorney representing Trump at the hearing, joined Trump at the defense table.

Blanche previously had a security clearance and a member of the Kises law firm who will assist her with the case now has a security clearance, the source told CNN.

Trump is still looking to add another lawyer to his team who will also need to get clearance.

Walt Nauta, Trump’s bodyman and co-defendant in the case, had not secured a local attorney to sponsor his DC-based attorney’s appearance before Tuesday’s hearing, and so was not in attendance. able to register his plea.

The procedure for Nauta to enter his plea is scheduled for June 27.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

