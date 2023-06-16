freed from the constraints of the office, the former prime minister could be even more dangerous

The House of Commons Privileges Committee has released its long-awaited report into Boris Johnson’s conduct and the conclusions are overwhelming.

If Mr Johnson were still an MP, he would have to be suspended from House service for 90 days for repeated contempt and for attempting to undermine the parliamentary process, by: (a) Deliberately misleading the Chamber (b) Deliberately mislead the Committee c) Breaking trust d) Attacking the Committee and thus undermining the democratic process of the House e) Being complicit in the Committee’s campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation.

It is a thunderous report. It is written with the legal precision of a lawyer’s pen and yet conveys to the committees a deep distaste for the behavior of the former prime minister.

The committees’ utter anger is revealed in a final recommendation that Johnson should not be allowed a pass for former members to enter the parliamentary realm. In the world of Whitehall and Westminster, that really is an expulsion from the club.

At the heart of the committee’s findings is a psychological claim about Johnson’s worldview:

His repeated and continuous denials of the facts, for example his refusal to accept that there were not enough efforts to enforce social distancing at gatherings The frequency with which he closed his mind to these facts and which was obvious so that ultimately the only conclusion that could draw was that he was deliberately closing his mind.

Multiple biographies support this account of his character. Tom Bower The playerAndrew Gimson The rise and fall of a troublemakerand Sonia Purnells A story of blond ambition all tell the story of a young man who was encouraged and allowed to think that the normal rules of life did not apply to him.

His name isn’t even Boris, it’s Alex. Boris and all the jokes and antics that come with him became an alter-ego character as he progressed through Eton and Oxford and wanted to stand out from the crowd.

Not shy, not retired

While everyone is jumping over the grave of Johnson’s political career and rejoicing in what many believe to be his final downfall, it should be noted that Johnson has already left Parliament and later returned as a rejuvenated figure. His first stint as a deputy between 2001 and 2008 was not a success.

He was seen by his party as too flippant, a chancellor, a famous upstart politician who could not be trusted. As contemporaries like David Cameron and George Osborne were promoted, Johnson’s parliamentary career flattened to the point that becoming Mayor of London offered a promising platform.



Alamy



Johnson’s political career is not over. Rarely four little words have meant so much: It’s very sad to leave Parliament at least for now. The destructive denials, rejections and deep sense of martyrdom with which the former Prime Minister tried to frame the Privileges Commissions investigation testify to the existence of a powerful and highly populist post-parliamentary strategy.

It is a strategy that continues to promote repeated and continuous denials of all facts that simply do not fit into a populist narrative about the existence of an establishment elite, the blob, the herd or them, who are there to get us (the good, honest but downtrodden people of the world).

The mind is closed to arguments that seek to moderate such a simple black-and-white worldview, and Johnson presents himself as the victim of oppression. He is the ousted leader of pro-Brexit sentiment. Before you know it, Johnson is back in the game as the self-selected leader of Us vs. Them.

Proven strategy

What the Committees report may well set in motion is a potentially dangerous new post-parliamentary phase in Johnson’s career where a man who has said he wants to be King of the world is now freed from the constraints of the conventional political function.

THE good guy government theory was never very good at controlling a politician who simply threw away the rules and denied the facts.

The risk, however, is that the furor surrounding the committees’ findings will simply add fuel to the populist fire that Johnson wants to stoke. With a bruised ego and craving for attention, combined with undoubted charisma and growing celebrity status, Johnson is almost perfectly positioned to inflame and channel anti-political sentiment to bolster and strengthen his own political position and, at a moment, to create an opportunity to return to frontline politics.

Compared to the US, populism has arguably never really taken off in the UK. Johnson won the 2019 election for the Conservatives on a light populist strategy and a form of corner politics that presented a pro-Remain elite as thwarting the wishes of a pro-Leave public.

It was the populist predilection to play fast and loose with facts that worried so many of Johnson’s fellow parliamentarians and ultimately led to his ousting from No 10. The same predilection underscores the scathing report of the privileges committees.

The success of this strategy points to a more populist approach going forward, not a quiet retreat.