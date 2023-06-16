PM Modi to visit US and Egypt June 20-25: MEA





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. Modi’s visit to the United States will begin in New York, where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as International Yoga Day. “The Prime Minister will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22, and will meet with President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, will host a State Dinner honoring the Prime Minister that evening,” the MEA said in a statement. Also Read: UNGA passes India-led resolution to establish memorial for fallen peacekeepers He said Prime Minister Modi would address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer. On June 23, the Prime Minister will be hosted jointly at lunch by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken, according to the MEA. “In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is expected to have several organized interactions with CEOs, professionals and other prominent stakeholders. He will also meet with members of the Indian diaspora,” he said. On the second leg of his two-country visit, Modi will travel to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25. The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, the Egyptian President, which he extended to Modi in January when he graced India’s Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. This will be Modi’s first visit to Egypt as prime minister. “Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with senior Egyptian government officials, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt,” the MEA said. “Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic ties as well as deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties,” he said. During President Sisi’s state visit to India in January, it was agreed to elevate relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Posted on June 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/pm-modi-to-visit-us-egypt-from-june-20-to-25-mea/article66975316.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos