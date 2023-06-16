President Joko Widodo announces when Eid al-Adha holiday 2023, Muhammadiyah proposes to be two days?





KILAT.COM – Eid al-Adha 2023 will be a national holiday, so note the calendar here. It should be noted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will announce the date of the 2023 Eid al-Adha holiday. Moreover, Muhammadiyah had previously proposed that the Eid al-Adha holiday should last only two days. However, the proposed two-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha 2023 has not been officially announced by President Jokowi. Also Read: MA Sentences Former West Java DPRD Chairman Irfan Suryanagara to 10 Years in Prison for Money Laundering Crimes This was confirmed by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy. He said the proposal to take two days off for Eid al-Adha 2023 was submitted to President Jokowi. “It has been forwarded to the President and we are awaiting his instructions,” Muhadjir said after the Ministerial Meeting on Vanuatu Airport Development at the PMK Coordinating Ministry Office in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 . He added that his party was still awaiting official confirmation from President Jokowi. Read also: Read by David’s father during his testimony at the trial of Mario Dandy Satriyo, here are the virtues of the amazing Surah Al Mulk The news will then be transmitted by the Minister Secretary of State, Pratikno. Earlier, Minister of Worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas also indicated that the government is still considering the proposal to set two public holidays on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 and Thursday, June 29, 2023. “We will wait, once the instructions are like what, we will follow up later. What is clear has been conveyed,” Muhadjir explained. Muhadjir said the proposal was still welcomed by President Jokowi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kilat.com/nasional/8449163911/presiden-joko-widodo-umumkan-kapan-libur-hari-raya-idul-adha-2023-muhammadiyah-usulkan-jadi-dua-hari The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos