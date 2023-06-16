US still awaiting Swedish NATO membership in July: Ambassador

US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake speaking in Washington DC, US, May 3, 2023.

The United States still hopes Sweden will join NATO by July despite Turkey’s apprehensions, Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake said.

“We hope that Sweden can become a member of NATO soon,” Flake told CNBC’s Dan Murphy on Friday, adding that Sweden had taken a number of steps to address Turkey’s security concerns.

“We fully expect and hope that by the time Vilnius comes… that Sweden will be a member.”

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pushed back against mounting international pressure to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid before the defense alliance meets for the Vilnius summit in 2023 on 11-12 July.

Officials from Sweden, Turkey, Finland and NATO had met in Ankara in the hope of allaying Turkey’s objections.

“Sweden has expectations. That doesn’t mean we will meet them,” Erdogan said. according to Turkish media Anadolu. Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement last year to on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madridpledging to meet Turkey’s security requirements.

Ankara’s objections are complex, but focus mainly on Sweden’s support for Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorists, and on arms embargoes that Sweden and Finland, as well as other countries in EU, imposed on Turkey for targeting Kurdish militias in Syria.

Erdogan also wants Sweden to suppress protests against his government. For months, the Swedish capital has seen mounting protests against Turkey, which led earlier this year to the much-criticized burning of the Muslim holy book Koran by some protesters.

“For us to meet these expectations, Sweden must first do its part,” Erdogan said.

Before the recent elections in May, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said in March that Ankara has “left the door open” to Stockholm’s candidacy to join the military alliance “if it shows will and determination”.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, stressing their “common desire to welcome Sweden into the Alliance as soon as possible”. Statement from the White House said.

“Obviously, our relationship is based on NATO. I think it will be that way,” Flake said of the US-Turkish relationship, noting the two sides’ security and trade partnership.

“Business-wise, we[‘ve] got a good amount of balance of trade, about 33 billion dollars last year. It increases every year,” he said.

The Turkish leader has previously criticized Flake for visiting Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance that Erdogan defeated in the recent elections. On Friday, Flake called his relationship with Erdogan “well placed.”

He added: “Sometimes it’s a difficult relationship. It’s true, but we have good relations with Turkey in terms of security, trade and people.”

CNBC’s Natasha Turak contributed to this article.