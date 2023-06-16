“He used the preservatives!” : Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt claims…

Between 2000 and 2004, Petronella Wyatt had an affair with Boris Johnson.



Boris Johnson is not a true Tory and has only used the Conservative Party to gain power, his ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt has told LBC.

Ms Wyatt, who had an affair with Mr Johnson when he was editor of The Spectator in the early 2000s, told LBC’s Andrew Marr that her former lover had ‘never had any conservative thoughts in head”.

She told LBC: “I remember discussing [Benjamin] Disraeli (former British Prime Minister) with him once and he didn’t even know anything about Disraeli’s most famous speeches. He knew practically nothing of Robert Peele.

“He’s not a Tory, he’s someone who has used the Conservative Party, he attacks what he calls the Westminster elite, but he’s so Westminster elite at heart – he is wealthy, socially liberal, believes in animal rights, zero carbon – he’s no Lee Anderson.”

She added that he was probably never a “true Brexiteer”, describing his decision to side with VoteLeave as “largely a career move”.

It comes after the former Prime Minister was found guilty of misleading Parliament five times over anti-lockdown parties following a report by the Privileges Committee.

Ms Wyatt, a journalist and columnist, said she was surprised by the report, saying “it was a lot nicer” than she expected.

Assessing Mr Johnson’s notoriety for lying, Ms Wyatt continued: “[Boris] did not just lie to Parliament, he lied to everyone, he lied to all those who employed him, he lied to all his friends, but he is the architect of his own downfall.

“But what’s interesting about him is that he has persecution mania. And people with persecution mania think it’s all a conspiracy and everybody’s out to get them – that it’s not the case.

The fact is that with Boris, he causes such uncontrollable irritation that you just want him to go away. He brings everything back on him, he is not this victim.

The former Prime Minister had been under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee since last June, after an investigation by police and then senior civil servant Sue Gray confirmed that a series of rallies had taken place in Downing Street during the closures.

Today, in a bombshell report, the committee said he had been ‘dishonest’ and if he hadn’t already done so as an MP he should have been suspended for 90 days.

The report also says Mr Johnson should be banned from obtaining a former MP pass for parliamentary estate.

In a statement this morning, he called the findings “gut” and “deranged”, saying the committee was “in contempt” and part of a “protracted political assassination”.

“We didn’t think what we were doing was wrong, and after a year of work, the Privileges Committee found no evidence that we did it,” he said.