Bill Gates meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing





Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, discussing issues related to poverty alleviation and public health in what the official Xinhua news agency described as the first President’s meeting with an American friend this year. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The meeting, which took place amid frayed ties between the world’s two largest economies, also saw Xi praise the philanthropic work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in related areas. The president said China is willing to work with other countries on innovative technologies and tackle global challenges such as the pandemic and climate change together. Xi said people should communicate and visit each other more now as the world emerges from years of Covid restrictions. The Chinese president said he always placed his hopes in the American people and wanted to see continued friendship between the two sides, according to Xinhua. Gates responded by saying that the philanthropic foundation he co-chairs will strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as agriculture and the discovery of new drugs, and promote related technologies in other developing countries, Xinhua reported. . Gates, who is the world’s fifth-richest person with a net worth of $119 billion, arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday in his first visit to the country since the pandemic began, he said. in a tweet. Before meeting the Chinese president, Gates spoke at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute on Thursday, where he praised China for eliminating malaria in the country and mentioned late scientist Yuan Longpings who widely celebrated achievements in the development of high-yielding rice strains. The Gates Foundation, together with the Beijing municipal government, will each donate $50 million to the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute. The institute was established in 2016 by the Gates Foundation, the Beijing government and Tsinghua University Xis alma mater to help develop new drugs and fight infectious diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis, according to a statement of the Gates Foundation. Gates also met with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong on Thursday, with the latter vowing to continue supporting the institute, according to A declaration of the city government. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Gatess’ visit, meanwhile, came less than a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musks traveled to China in May. The electric car billionaire used his visit to send messages such that US and Chinese interests are intertwined, and Tesla opposes so-called decoupling. Gates, who left Microsoft’s board in 2020 but continues to derive his wealth from a 1.3% stake in the software giant, has since pursued philanthropy. In 2020, the billionaire received a letter from Xi, who thanked him for supporting China’s fight against the pandemic after his foundation pledged up to $100 million the same year to help the country accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines. The last officially reported in-person meeting between them was in 2015, when Xi met the tycoon on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia’s annual conference in China’s southern province of Hainan. They discussed issues such as public health and poverty reduction, according to a government statement at the time.

