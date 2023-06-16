PM Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for a special song about the benefits of millets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song to promote the benefits of millet and its potential to alleviate world hunger.

The Abundance in Millets song, performed by Falu and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, is set to be released on June 16 on streaming platforms.

The year 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millet after a proposal to that effect was submitted by India and endorsed by members of the governing bodies of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. agriculture (FAO), as well as by the 75th session of the United Nations. General Assembly.

“Prime Minister Modi wrote a song with me and my husband Gaurav Shah,” Falu told PTI ahead of the song’s release. She said the song, written in English and Hindi, will be made available to everyone and will highlight the power of millets.

Falu and Gaurav Shah will release the track Abundance in Millets’ with Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16, 2023 to celebrate the International Year of Millets. “Millet Abundance” was created to raise awareness of the supergrain as another potential key to reducing world hunger, a statement on Falu’s website said.

Falu said the idea to write a song about millets came to her when she met Modi in New Delhi last year after his Grammy win.

She said Prime Minister Modi suggested she write a song with a message to end hunger during their discussion on the power of music to bring about change and uplift humanity.

Since music transcends borders, Prime Minister Modi suggested writing a song about millets, she said. Falu said Modi told him India was promoting millet because it is a super grain and has immense health and nutritional value. She said she very naively asked the Prime Minister if he would write the song with her and he agreed.

We collaborated on the song, it’s a single and it’s out June 16,” with a worldwide release on all streaming platforms, she said. The song will be released in Hindi and English, Falu said, adding that it will be translated into other regional languages ​​to ensure wide dissemination.

Falu said she was initially nervous about writing the song with the Prime Minister, but the whole collaboration happened very organically. It’s one thing to write for him and it’s one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you’ll hear the speech he wrote and narrated in his own voice, she said.

Falu said she was humbled and honored to collaborate with Modi on the millets song. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any artist,” she said.

The New York-based artist pointed out that the song aims to promote millet and help farmers grow more crops and try to eliminate hunger in various parts of the world.

What better way to have a song and music related to the message that we can actually solve world hunger issues, she said. If we can supply the world with millet, which is a very easy way to grow and cultivate, that grain can really help end the world’s biggest problem, which is hunger, and also help farmers, farms local and small farms,” she said.

Millets were among the earliest crops to be domesticated in India with several evidences of its consumption during the Indus Valley Civilization. Cultivated in more than 130 countries today, millet is considered a traditional food for more than half a billion people in Asia and Africa.