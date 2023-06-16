Xi Jinping Meets Old Friend Bill Gates Ahead of Antony Blinkens’ China Visit





Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Xi Jinping on Friday, in one of the first contacts between a prominent American businessman and the Chinese president in recent years amid growing geopolitical tensions. . The meeting, in which Xi called Gates an old friend, came ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ planned visit to Beijing this weekend, originally postponed in February due to a dispute over a Chinese spy balloon. presumed. Xi noted that Gates was the first American friend he had met this year and stressed the importance of face-to-face exchanges for US-China relations. Blinkens’ trip could herald an attempt to reopen bilateral diplomatic and trade dialogue. Ties have been strained in recent months despite Xi and US President Joe Biden agreeing to set a floor on their relationship at their last G20 summit meeting in Indonesia in November. But the countries have made efforts to stabilize relations and improve dialogue in recent weeks. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao recently met with his counterpart Gina Raimondo, in the first visit by a senior Chinese official to Washington since 2020. Wang also met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Detroit. Last month, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi in Vienna, and CIA director Bill Burns smuggled himself into Vienna. Beijing. Blinken will be the most senior Biden administration official to visit China, but it has not been confirmed whether he will meet Xi. A US company executive who asked to remain anonymous warned against reading too much into Xi’s meeting with Gates, who resigned from Microsoft’s board in 2020 and was traveling to China in his capacity of philanthropist. Gates wrote on Twitter that he planned to visit partners at his charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with whom he has worked on global health and development challenges for more than 15 years. Xi said China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with the Gates Foundation, according to a statement. But China also warned the United States on Friday of fierce competition as it continued dialogue ahead of Blinkens’ visit. The United States cannot request disclosure while harming China’s interests, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. The United States cannot say one thing and do another. Gates’ trip follows a string of recent visits by prominent US business leaders as they reassess their China business. Apple chief executive Tim Cook visited in March and met with senior officials, including Xi’s number two, Premier Li Qiang. Tesla boss Elon Musk and JPMorgans Jamie Dimon also visited China last month, although neither has met with Xi. Recommended American companies have often been forced to make uncomfortable trade-offs to capture the world’s largest consumer market. Although Microsoft historically has a strong position in China, about 90% of the country’s personal computers use the Windows operating system, but this has not benefited much financially. The company’s research ties to China’s military-controlled National University of Defense Technology have also come under scrutiny, and its LinkedIn service was pulled from the country in 2021, marking the departure from the last major American social network. Apple, which makes iPhones and other products in China, has been censured for substandard working conditions at its suppliers as well as caving in to Beijing’s demands for local data storage, raising concerns security, and for the censorship of tens of thousands of applications and services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/66c019cc-f431-47f9-81d0-89e37d7e269d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos