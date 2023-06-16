Scathing report reveals Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament over ‘partygate’

LONDON (AP) A committee of British lawmakers harshly reprimanded former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, saying he lied to parliament about parties flouting the lockdown and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee concluded Johnson’s actions were such a flagrant breach of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, where he was still in office after stepping down as Prime Minister l ‘last year. The committee’s sanction would have been more than enough to trigger a by-election that could have cost Johnson his seat in parliament, but he avoided that ignominy by resigning last week after the committee gave him advance notice of his conclusions.

The release of the scathing 77-page report from the Commons committees on Thursday sparked an angry exchange of recriminations. Johnson repeated his claim that the panel was a kangaroo court determined to oust him from parliament. The committee said the defense he provided was an afterthought and nothing more than a sham.

The report and the reaction to it highlights the battle over Johnson’s legacy as Britain prepares for an election that could radically alter social and economic policy in a country struggling to overcome a global crisis. cost of living and complaints about government services ranging from health care to law enforcement.

The Conservative Party, which has governed the UK since 2010, is far behind the more liberal Labor Party in opinion polls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has desperately tried to distract Johnson since taking office in October, promising to cut inflation, control immigration and cut public debt ahead of an election that is due to take place. place by December 2024. But Johnson looms in the background, still revered by many Tories for winning a landslide victory in December 2019 and then bringing Britain out of the European Union.

The focus will remain on Johnson for now as the full House of Commons is due to debate the committees’ report, providing another opportunity for former prime minister supporters and critics to do battle. After the debate, lawmakers will vote on whether to uphold the panel’s findings and recommended sanctions.

British news agencies have first revealed that Johnsons staff members held a series of parties in 2020 and 2021 when such gatherings were banned by pandemic restrictions. The partygate scandal angered the public, distracted lawmakers and was the focus of Thursday’s report.

Johnson initially denied that any parties had taken place, then repeatedly assured lawmakers that pandemic rules and guidelines were being followed at all times.

The committee, which took testimony from Johnson and senior government officials during its 14-month investigation, concluded that those assurances were misleading and that Johnson failed to correct the record when asked to do it. This amounted to a serious contempt of Parliament, the committee concluded.

The outrage was all the more serious as it was committed by the Prime Minister, the dean of the government, the commission said. There is no precedent for a prime minister to have been charged with deliberately misleading the House. He has misled the House on a matter of the utmost importance to the House and to the public, and he has done so time and time again.

Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were fined by the Metropolitan Police last year for breaking COVID-19 laws at a birthday party for Johnson in June 2020 at his Downing residence and office Street. He was forced to resign as prime minister in September after dozens of ministers in his government resigned following a series of scandals including partygate.

He sought to salvage his political career by attacking the Privileges Committee and its members, claiming their investigation was unfair and undemocratic. The majority of the seven panel members are fellow Conservatives.

Johnson characterized the committees’ findings as a load of complete guts and said the report was a charade designed to justify his opponents’ efforts to oust him.

It is a dreadful day for MPs and for democracy, Johnson said in a fury-tinged statement. The move means no MP is safe from a blood feud or expulsion on false charges by a tiny minority who want him out of the House of Commons.

Had he not resigned, a suspension of 10 days or more would have allowed Johnson’s voters to circulate a recall petition to oust him from the House of Commons. The committee concluded that Johnson’s misleading statements warranted a suspension long enough to trigger such a recall petition.

But he added that his efforts to attack the committee’s reputation and undermine democratic processes in the legislative chamber and his complicity in a public campaign to intimidate the committee constituted a new contempt of parliament that warranted a 90-day suspension.

Since Johnson has already resigned, the panel recommended not giving him the parliamentary pass traditionally given to former members.

If approved by the full House of Commons, the sanctions proposed by the committee would not prevent Johnson from running in the future. But his reaction to the findings, as well as his attacks on fellow Tories, could make a political comeback impossible, said Steven Fielding, emeritus professor of politics at the University of Nottingham.

He kind of likes to implicitly compare himself to (warlord Winston) Churchill, who had all sorts of disasters in his political career and yet came back under the most unlikely of circumstances, Fielding said. “But I don’t think he’s a Churchill in that respect.”

Revelations of the alcohol-fueled party gatherings, which took place at a time when millions were barred from seeing loved ones or even attending family funerals, have drawn anger from many Britons and added to a series of ethics scandals that led to Johnson’s downfall.

Johnson acknowledged the misleading lawmakers when he assured them no rules were broken, but he insisted he didn’t do it on purpose.

In March, he told the committee he honestly believed that the rallies he had attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were legal work rallies meant to lift the morale of overworked staff members in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Sunak was Johnson’s Treasury Secretary during the pandemic and among dozens of people fined for attending a series of office parties and wine hour Fridays in 2020 and 2021 at government buildings.

The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, a group representing loved ones of those who have died in the pandemic, said the committee’s report was a painful reminder that while they were saying goodbye to loved ones on Zoom, the head of their country at the time had parties.

David Garfinkel, spokesman for the group, said Johnson should again be barred from office.

Johnson has shown no remorse,” Garfinkel said in a statement. Instead, he lied to us, telling us he had done everything he could to protect our loved ones. He lied again when he said the rules weren’t broken in number 10, and he’s been lying since when he denied it over and over again.