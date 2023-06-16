Turkey deals a blow to Sweden’s NATO plans

No positive opinion on offer as terrorists demonstrate in Stockholm: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces a new cabinet during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2023. [Photo/Agencies]



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has played down expectations of his country’s endorsement of Sweden’s NATO membership ahead of the military alliance’s summit next month in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Erdogan’s words preceded a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Wednesday to pave the way for Sweden’s membership. Meanwhile, NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels from Thursday to Friday.

“Sweden’s expectations don’t mean we will follow them,” Erdogan said during a trip to Azerbaijan, Bloomberg and Turkish media reported on Wednesday, referring to the hopes of Stockholm, Washington and the head of the country. Jens Stoltenberg for Sweden to become a member. ahead of the July 11-12 summit.

Turkey cannot positively address Sweden’s NATO bid as ‘terrorists’ demonstrate in Stockholm, Erdogan says.

Hundreds of people, organized by groups close to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has been banned by Turkey as “terrorists”, demonstrated in Stockholm on June 4 against Sweden’s new anti-terrorism law passed in response to the Turkey’s opposition to Swedish NATO membership.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing military non-alignment last year and applied to join NATO and vowed to unite.

While Finland joined NATO in April after the Turkish parliament ratified its membership, Sweden’s membership was blocked by Turkey and Hungary. A new membership must be approved unanimously by the 31 members of NATO.

Turkey has accused Sweden of providing a “safe haven” for “terrorists” and has issued extradition requests.

Commenting on Erdogan’s latest message, Stoltenberg said his meeting with Erdogan a few weeks ago touched on the issue of Swedish membership.

Work in progress

“Some progress has been made and we will continue to work for Sweden’s ratification as soon as possible,” he told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, adding that he was unable to give a specific timetable or guarantee.

Stoltenberg said he told Erdogan that Sweden had changed the constitution, strengthened anti-terrorism laws and lifted restrictions on arms exports to Turkey.

The Swedish government on Monday decided to extradite a Turkish citizen residing in Sweden and convicted in 2013 of a drug-related crime in Turkey, a decision aimed at pleasing Ankara.

Oscar Stenstrom, Sweden’s chief negotiator at the trilateral talks, said Wednesday’s meeting was good, but talks to overcome Turkiye’s objections would continue, without giving an exact date.

Meanwhile, Jim Risch, senior Republican on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, threatened Hungary’s delay in approving Sweden’s NATO membership by saying he was blocking a sale of $735 Million Arms to Hungary.

“Given the promises made to me and others last year that this vote would take place, and the fact that it is now June and it still hasn’t happened, I I have decided that the sale of new American military equipment to Hungary will be suspended,” he added. Risch said in a statement.

NATO’s reckless expansion since the 1990s has been seen by many as a trigger for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying, “We have agreed that NATO will not be expanded. We offered all possible options. Still no. For what ?

“It’s just because the country is too big; no one needs a country that big and with such great potential in Europe.”

Stoltenberg on Wednesday dismissed concern over NATO’s expansion in Asia.

NATO is an alliance of North America and Europe and will remain so, he said.

“It’s no problem at all to make NATO a global organization with members coming, for example, from Asia. Nobody was in favor of that.”

Agencies contributed to this story.