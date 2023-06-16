Brad Raffensperger challenges Donald Trump to a verbal duel





Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t the only Georgia Republican to take the gloves off with Donald Trump. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also fed up with attacks from the former president and his allies.

Days after Trump slammed Raffensperger at the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus to the delight of thousands of delegates, the secretary of state traveled to western Georgia to deliver his own speech.

After speaking to the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce, WRBL Chuck Williams pressed Raffensperger about the latest in a string of attacks after he denied Trump’s demand to find enough votes to undo his electoral defeat.

Here’s what Raffensperger told the outlet:

Well, maybe it’s time he and I got together. Well, I would say why don’t he and I go to the Reagan Library? Good let’s discuss. I will bring a copy of my letter to Congress and I will bring a copy of my book, Integrity Counts. And well discuss the issues point by point, because the facts are on my side and he is not.

There is no immediate word from aides from Trump, who is otherwise busy. He faces federal indictment in Miami, state charges in Manhattan and is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation in Atlanta for his attempt to undo his 2020 loss. He argues that the investigations are politically motivated.

***

LISTEN. The latest Politically Georgia podcast is on the air, with a closer look at how the Georgia GOP convention might as well have been the opening bell of the 2026 race for governor and U.S. Senate.

Listen on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or below.

***

PERFORM PERSONNEL. President Joe Biden has tapped Atlanta native Michael Tyler, a veteran Democrat, as communications director for his re-election campaign.

The nomination makes Tyler one of the most influential national Democratic voices in Georgia, perhaps the first battleground state on the 2024 election map.

Credit: photo added

Credit: photo added

Her new role also continues a Georgian pipeline to the inner circle of presidents: Kate Bedingfield, another Atlanta native, served as Bidens’ communications director for most of the past decade, including his early years in the House White.

Quentin Fulks, who was born and raised in Ellaville in southern Georgia, serves as Bidens deputy campaign manager.

***

Credit: Nathan Posner for AJC

Credit: Nathan Posner for AJC

FUTURE PROBLEMS. The United States House adjourned Thursday absent the acrimony that dominated the previous week. On the face of it, it looks like Republicans with a narrow ruling majority agree.

But the situation is precarious. The far-right conservatives who challenged President McCarthy last week and ended the ground action are now insisting on shaping the appropriations process.

Those lawmakers, including Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, want to cut federal spending beyond what McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden as part of a deal to lift the debt ceiling. Appropriation subcommittees are beginning to review legislation that reflects deep service cuts.

Clyde told us this week that these cuts are key to keeping the Tories in McCarthy’s corner.

Were working, said the Athens Republican. I have full faith and confidence that we will get there.

But there’s a chance that moderate Republicans or representatives from swing districts might disagree. Democrats are already sounding the alarm. Rep. Sanford Bishop, the top Democrat on the farm appropriations subcommittee, used words like dangerous, risky and draconian when describing the GOP proposal.

Members are preparing for possible government shutdowns in October.

Jamie Dupree talks more about the GOP’s withdrawal from the debt ceiling agreement in his weekly column.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL. Former soccer star Herschel Walker has re-enrolled at the University of Georgia after his failed bid for the US Senate, taking steps to earn his college degree as he retreats from the public spotlight following his defeat.

The university registrar confirmed Thursday that Walker was taking summer classes at the school. A university official said the Republican was recently spotted in an academic adviser’s office at Franklin College of Arts & Sciences.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

The United States House and Senate are done for the week. President Biden will deliver a speech on creating safe communities from West Hartford, Connecticut.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

JUNE 19 SAGA. Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last year that makes the June 16 federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery a paid day off for Georgia employees. Here’s a reminder of how June 19 became a public holiday.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

HONOR OF JUNE 10. Credited with helping one of Atlanta’s legendary HBCUs bounce back from near extinction, Morris Brown College President Kevin E. James was among those recognized at an event that hopes to become the Grammys of the annual June 19th celebrations.

The Juneteenth Honors celebration was taped Thursday night but will air Monday, the holiday, at 8 p.m. on Fuse TV.

James accepted the perseverance award and highlighted the progress made during his four years of work, including restoring the institution’s accreditation and financial aid to its students. The school recently received $3 million in federal grants, its largest allocation in decades.

James told the story of the school from its founding in the basement of Atlanta’s Big Bethel AME Church to a financial crisis that nearly caused its closure 20 years ago to reconstruction efforts that continue today.

Morris Brown College is back, he said, and we are now the most affordable HBCU in town.

***

SUMMER HOURS. A reminder that your insiders are moving the Jolt to summer hours. This means you can get a few extra minutes of sleep before you seek out your daily dose of Georgian Politics, which will be released a little later in the morning for now. Happy summer, Jolt nation!

***

NOTE ON PROGRAMMING. The Jolt will be off Monday for Juneteenth. Here are some recommendations from the AJC on how to mark the holiday.

***

DOG OF THE DAY.

Send us your dogs of all political persuasions and your cats, cat by cat, to [email protected], or DM us on Twitter @MurphyAJC.

***

AS ALWAYS, Jolt readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoops, gossip and insider information to patricia.[email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/the-jolt-brad-raffensperger-challenges-donald-trump-to-a-verbal-duel/GKVGY6N6BNFIPHIAFRGDBEFDEY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos