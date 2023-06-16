According to RI President Joko Widodo to Golden Indonesia, live these 3 principles





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo explained that there are at least three important points that will serve as a benchmark to realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045. First, national stability must be properly maintained because without it no country can achieve prosperity. Also read: Another celeb ready to help FORWAN Indonesia. It’s called Ratna Listy “The stability of this nation must be maintained. Not a single country has managed to achieve prosperity when the conditions are not stable, nothing,” President Jokowi said in his address at the launch of the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045 at the theater. from Jakarta, in Jakarta on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The second thing, the need for continuity and continuity of leadership. The President made an analogy, leadership in a nation is like a stick that must continue and not start from scratch in every leadership. “Leadership is like a stick, not a gas station meter. If the gas station meter says ‘Sir, start at zero’, it shows the same thing. Do we want it like that? Not LAW. It’s like a gas station meter, when you start from kindergarten, primary, middle school, it’s the next direction to go to high school, college, later the next direction goes to S2, S3 it should be like that. No back and forth poco-poco, not,” he explained. Read also: KPK regrets the uncorrupt attitude of Luke Enembe during the trial In addition, the downstream industry is also very important. According to the president, if the industrial downstream – for example in the electric vehicle industry ecosystem – is successfully implemented, it will blow Indonesia away. “We will move into development, for example in downstream minerals, building electric vehicle ecosystems, electric vehicle batteries. In the past, what we exported was only raw, nickel was only exported that raw, it could be a cathode, so the precursor could be a lithium battery,” he explained. President Joko Widodo emphasized the importance of leveraging opportunities using strategic planning, vision and grand strategies to achieve Golden Indonesia in 2045. In addition, it is also important to carry out an Indonesia-centric development direction, namely the development of the capital of the archipelago (IKN), which should evenly distribute the Indonesian economy. The President explained that 56% of Indonesia’s population is in Java and 58% of Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP/GDP) is also in Java. Also Read: Indonesia National Team Managed To Hold Palestine To A 0-0 Draw But Erick Thohir Still Praises National Team “Therefore, the burden has to be reduced, fairness has to be done, not in the next 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, 5 years but we have to see a vision that is far ahead. Therefore, l The endorsement of IKN Nusantara needs to be strengthened, it needs to be continued, it needs to be increased,” he said. Indonesia is an extraordinary country with great natural, cultural and economic potential (Pixabay) The third main thing is human resources (HR), which is the great strength of the Indonesian nation. The President recalled that this great power should not only be superior in terms of quantity, but also in terms of quality, both physically, in terms of skill, character, discipline, and mastery of science and technology.

