Full statement from Boris Johnson in response to the Privileges Committee report

It has been several months now since people started warning me about the intentions of the Privileges Committee. They told me it was kangaroo court. They told me that he was relentlessly driven by the political agenda of Harriet Harmanand provided biased legal advice for the sole political purpose of convicting me and expelling me from parliament.

They also warned me that most of the members had already expressed prejudicial opinions, especially Harriet Harman, in a way that would not be tolerated in a normal legal process. Some alarmists even pointed out that the majority of the committee had voted and they pointed out that Bernard Jenkins’ personal antipathy for me was historic and well known.

To be honest, when I first heard these warnings, I was in disbelief. When it was first proposed that there should be such an inquiry by this committee, I thought it was just a procedural stunt that wasted Labor time.

Boris Johnson was jogging on Thursday morning before the reports were published / Getty Images

I never thought for a minute that a committee of deputies could convict me on the facts, and I did not see how a reasonable person could not understand what had happened.

I knew exactly what events I witnessed in Issue 10. I knew what I saw, with my own eyes, and like the current Prime Minister, I believed those events were lawful. I believed that my participation was legal and required by my work; and this is the implication of the exhaustive police investigation.

The only exception is the event on June 19, 2020, the so-called birthday party, when me and the then Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined in circumstances that I still find puzzling (I had lunch at my office with people I worked with every day).

So when on 1 December 2021 I told the House of Commons that the guidelines had been completely followed (in issue 10), I meant it. It wasn’t just what I thought: it was what we all thought that we were following the rules and following the advice completely despite the difficulties of maintaining social distancing at all times.

The committee is now saying that I deliberately misled the House and that at the time I spoke I was knowingly hiding my knowledge of wrongful events from the House.

It sucks. It’s a lie. To reach this deranged conclusion, the committee is forced to say a series of things that are patently absurd or contradicted by the facts.

First, they say I needed to know that the farewell events I attended were not permitted workplace events, because wait for it, NO SUCH EVENTS could have legally taken place, wherever whether in this country, under the committees interpretation of the covid rules.

This is obviously false. I believed, correctly, that these events were reasonably necessary for professional purposes. We are dealing with a pandemic. We had hundreds of staff engaged in what was sometimes a 24 hour fight against Covid. Their morale counted for this fight. It was important for me to thank them.

But don’t just listen to me. Take it from the Metropolitan Police. The police investigated my role in all these events. In no way did they find that what I had done was illegal. Crucially, it did not occur to me while speaking in the House of Commons that the events were illegal.

I thought we were working, and we: mostly just talking about work, mostly Covid. Why would I undertake, in the Chamber, to hide my knowledge of something illicit, if this account could be so easily contradicted by others? Why would we have an official photographer if we thought we were breaking the law?

Harriet Harman (Niall Carson/PA) / PA wire

We didn’t believe what we were doing was wrong, and after a year of work, the Privileges Committee found no evidence that we did.

Their argument can be summed up as follows: Look at this photo which is Boris Johnson with a drink in hand. He must have known that the event was illegal. So he lied.

It’s a load of complete guts. This photo was of me, in my workplace, trying to encourage and thank my public servants in a way that I thought was crucial for the government and for the country as a whole, and in a way that I thought fully comply with the rules.

For the Committee to now say that all of these thank-you and birthday events were inherently illegal is ridiculous, contrary to the intentions of those who made the rules (including me) and contrary to the findings of the Met; and above all I did not for a moment think that they were illicit at the time or when I spoke to the Commons.

The committee cannot believe the findings of its own report as it has now emerged that Sir Bernard Jenkin attended at least one birthday event, on December 8, 2020, his wife Anne’s birthday when it is alleged that alcohol and food were served and the numbers exceeded six inside.

Why was it illegal for me to thank Staff and Legal for Sir Bernard attending his wife’s birthday party?

Hypocrisy is common. Like Harriet Harman, he should have withdrawn from the investigation, as he is clearly conflicted.

The rest of the committees report is mostly a rehash of their previous non-points. They have nothing new to say on the merits. They admit they found no evidence that I was warned, before or after an event, that it was illegal. It is surely very revealing. If we had sincerely believed that these events were not authorized with all the political sensitivities that entails, then there would be a trace in the thousands of messages that have been sent to me and to which the commission has had access.

It is absurd to say, as the committee does, that people were too scared to raise their concerns with their superiors. Really? Was Simon Case too scared to draw my attention to his worries? Was Sue Gray or Rishi Sunak?

The committee admits the guidelines allowed social distancing of less than one meter where there was no alternative, although they refuse to consider all other mitigation measures, including regular testing that we have put in place.

They deliberately continue to miss the point. The question is not whether perfect social distancing was maintained at all times in Number 10, which was clearly not possible, as I have said very often. The question is whether I believed, given the limitations of the building, that we were doing enough, with mitigations, to follow the advice and I did, and so did everyone else.

They reluctantly accept that I was right to tell the Commons that I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were followed in relation to the December 18 event in the media room, but they are trying, absurdly and inconsistently to say that the assurances of Jack Doyle and James Slack was not sufficient to constitute repeated assurances completely and willfully ignoring the sworn testimony of two MPs, Andrew Griffiths and Sarah Dines, who also said they had heard give me such assurances.

Perhaps the craziest claim of all is that the Mystic Meg committees claim that I saw the December 18 event with my own eyes. They say, without any evidence, that at 9:58 p.m. that day my eyes turned for a crucial second to the media room as I walked up to the apartment and saw what I saw. recognized as an ongoing unauthorized event.

First, the committee totally ignored the general testimony about that evening, that people were working the whole time, even though some had been drinking at their desks. How the hell do those clairvoyants know exactly what was happening at 9:58 p.m.?

How do they know what I saw? What retinal impressions did they somehow uncover that are completely inaccessible to me? I didn’t see anything at all in the press room, or anything that I can remember, certainly nothing illegal.

As the committee heard, officials were heavily engaged in crafting tough messaging on the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and a Christmas lockdown.

It is a measure of the desperation of the committees that they incompetently and absurdly try to tie me to an illicit event with an argument so worn that it belongs to one of Bernard Jenkins’ nudist colonies.

Their argument is that I saw this event, believed it to be illegal and had it in mind when I spoke in the House. On the three points, they speak in low voices. If I saw an illegal event and recorded it as illegal, then why was I alone in this case? How about the Cabinet Secretary, or Sue Gray, or the Chancellor at the time, who was patrolling the same halls back then?

The committee imputes to me, and me alone, secret knowledge of unlawful occurrences which somehow has not been shared by any other official or minister in Number 10. This is absolutely amazing. It is artifice.

This report is a charade. I was wrong to believe in the committee or in its good faith. The awful truth is that it was not me who twisted the truth to suit my purposes. This is Harriet Harman and her committee.

It is a terrible day for members of Parliament and for democracy. The move means no MP is safe from a blood feud or expulsion on false charges by a tiny minority who want him out of the House of Commons.

I don’t have the slightest contempt for Parliamentor for the important work that should be done by the Privileges Committee.

But for the Privileges Committee to use its prerogatives in this undemocratic way, to bring about what is supposed to be the final stab in a protracted political assassination that is despicable.

It is up to the people of this country to decide who sits in Parliament, not Harriet Harman.