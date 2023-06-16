Bilateral visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States and Egypt to strengthen diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled visits to the United States and Egypt for June 20-25, 2023. The visit to the United States is an official state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

According to an official Foreign Ministry statement, Prime Minister Modi will begin his visit to New York, leading International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

MEA informed that Modi will receive a solemn welcome at the White House and engage in high-level talks with President Joe Biden.

In addition, at the invitation of Congressional leaders, the Prime Minister is to address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Along with official engagements, PM Modi will interact with the Indian Diaspora including CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders.

The MEA noted that following his visit to the United States, the Prime Minister will then travel to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to June 25, 2023. The invitation for the visit has been extended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who had previously attended India’s Republic Day celebrations as a guest of honor in January 2023.

This visit to Egypt will mark Prime Minister Modi’s first official trip to the country,” the MEA informed.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed his appreciation for the strong and growing relationship between India and the United States. He calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States a significant demonstration of the increased cooperation between the two nations.

He made the remarks while presiding over the celebration of the 247th anniversary of US independence here on Thursday evening.

According to a statement from the US Consulate here, the event highlighted areas of cooperation between the US and India, especially in the Indo-Pacific, gender equity, innovation, space and climate change, while recognizing the strong connections between people and institutions. partnerships between the two countries.

As Reuters reported, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan believes Indian leader Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington next week is of greater significance to the United States than the Secretary’s visit. of State Blinken in China.

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said the bond between India and the United States is not just an alliance, but a strategic and global partnership, PTI reported.

The relationship between our two nations is built on a solid foundation of shared values, democracy, freedom and respect for the rule of law. India and the United States have long recognized the power of working together to foster global peace, prosperity and stability. US-India diplomatic relations have only grown since India gained independence 75 years ago,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense has approved the acquisition of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the United States under a government-to-government agreement, PTI reported citing sources.

The deal, worth around $3 billion, is expected to be announced after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington next week.

The decision to procure these armed ‘hunter-killer’ drones from General Atomics was made at a meeting of the Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, sources close to them say. folder.

