Donald Trump Jr. emails revealed as president’s son accused of racism





Donald Trump Jr. allegedly sent racist and derogatory emails several years ago, which have now been made public in a lawsuit involving a friend of the former president’s eldest son.

Gentry Beach, who was a groomsman at Trump Jr.’s wedding, is currently embroiled in a long legal battle that dates back 15 years with his former hedge fund employer, Touradji Capital Management. He then accused him of withholding tens of millions of dollars allegedly owed to him.

Beach also accused the fund’s founder, Paul Touradji, of threatening to kill him and conspiring to harm his career while refusing to pay the compensation.

As part of the lawsuit, Beach tried to argue that emails he sent to Trump Jr. from his work email account Touradji between 2005 and 2008 should be deleted so they don’t become public. The emails are used in the defense of a hedge fund, alleging that Beach was disloyal to his employer and exposed the company to reputational damage and therefore should not be compensated.

The son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., speaks during the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. Trump Jr.’s emails that included derogatory remarks about Jews and black people were part of a lawsuit involving a friend of the former president’s eldest son. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Some of the emails sent by Beach refer to hunting down Jews and killing Mexicans. In his responses, Trump Jr. also made disparaging remarks about the number of black families who have moved into New York’s Manhattan neighborhood, saying it’s starting to look like Harlem, a city neighborhood with a black population. historically higher.

“I can hear the Jefferson theme song playing in the background,” Trump Jr. said, referring to the popular CBS sitcom that took place between 1975 and 1985.

In another exchange, Trump Jr. complained about Mexicans coming to the United States “Encourage Mexicans to come to the United States and give them another excuse not to learn English,” he said. -he writes. “When I have to speak to my grandchildren in Spanish, at least I know I’ll be thanking you.”

Beach responded by suggesting that he was going to send his son to the border with ammunition. “We will stop this w****** net issue in its tracks,” he wrote.

Omar Rivero, founder of the political activist group Occupy Democrats, said Trump Jr.’s “explosive” emails were “racist attacks on Mexicans and black people in New York.”

The anti-Donald Trump PAC Really American added: “New emails sent by Donald Trump Jr. have just surfaced in a lawsuit filed by an old friend, detailing racist back and forth against blacks, Mexicans and Jews. .

“Is it really a surprise? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

The emails had already been read out in court during a retrial of the trial, which ultimately ended with a jury unable to reach a verdict.

At the retrial, a lawyer for Beach told jurors that while his client’s emails were “highly inappropriate, disgraceful, inexcusable,” they shouldn’t be considered in deciding whether Touradji owed Beach compensation. .

“You don’t have to like him to decide he owes money,” the attorney said. “Don’t be manipulated.”

Beach said the emails were sent to several University of Pennsylvania alumni, including Trump Jr. and Jewish friends.

Former RNC co-chairman Tom Hicks Jr. was also part of the email chain, which allegedly made an anti-Semitic comment about a Jewish real estate broker who allegedly sent pornographic images to one of the members of the band.

On Thursday, state Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley rejected Beach’s claims that Trump Jr.’s name should be redacted if the emails are used as evidence in a new trial.

The Trump Organization has been contacted for comment via email.

